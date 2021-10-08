First Lady Jill Biden to visit KCK’s El Centro Academy next week

First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Kansas City will be part of a series of conversations with Hispanic communities across the country during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden announced earlier this week she’d visit Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday.

On Friday, the White House released details of the First Lady’s visit, her second to the Kansas City Area since President Joe Biden was inaugurated in January.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport at 12:30 on Tuesday.

After that, she will join Rep. Sharice Davids and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman for a “charla” at El Centro academy in KCK.

Charla is the Spanish word for chat. Biden is scheduled to host similar events in Chicago and Allentown, Pennsylvania, next week.

