First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in rebound case

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in a "rebound" case, her office said.

The first lady -- who first tested positive on Aug. 16 -- received her second negative test on Sunday and joined the president in Delaware, coming out of her isolation period spent in South Carolina. She again tested negative on Tuesday, her deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said.

The president tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the White House.

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," Donohue said in a statement on Wednesday. "The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified."

PHOTO: First Lady Jill Biden rides her bicycle along the beach while on vacation in Kiawah Island, S.C., Aug. 14, 2022. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

The president returned to the White House from Delaware on Wednesday morning. The first lady was supposed to accompany her husband to a Democratic National Committee event in Maryland on Thursday but will now remain isolated in Delaware.

The president "will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others," a White House official said. "We will also keep the President's testing cadence increased and continue to report those results."

Jill Biden, who is double vaccinated and twice boosted, was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, which President Biden also took after testing positive last month. Like his wife, the president also suffered a rebound COVID-19 case.

