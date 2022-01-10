First Lady Jill Biden reschedules visit to survey Kentucky tornado damage

First Lady Jill Biden plans to visit Bowling Green Friday to view efforts to recover from the Dec. 11 tornadoes that killed 17 people in the city and Warren County, the White House announced Monday.

Biden was supposed to visit last week but canceled because of the forecast for bad weather.

Biden and Eric Hooks, deputy administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, are scheduled to arrive in Bowling Green Friday afternoon after flying into Nashville.

Biden, Hooks, Gov. Andy Besher and his wife, Britainy, plan to visit the Creekwood neighborhood, where most of deaths in Bowling Green occurred.

After that, Biden will speak at the FEMA disaster recovery center in Bowling Green, according to the White House announcement.

President Joe Biden visited Western Kentucky last month to survey tornado damage and pledge federal aid.

A series of tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11 killed 77 people in Kentucky — the highest death toll in state history — and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and businesses.