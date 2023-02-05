First Lady Jill Biden to present at Grammy Awards

First Lady Jill Biden, shown in 2021, will present at Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

First Lady Jill Biden is in Los Angeles to be a presenter at Sunday night's 65th Grammy Awards.

Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2. She was coming from Camp Pendleton, where she took part in a roundtable discussion with military families. She also offered some remarks about the U.S. military shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast.

Biden said she hopes “most Americans … really think about our military” and "the work they do to keep the country safe,” according to CBS.

The first lady also toured a health clinic in San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood Friday to highlight efforts to boost cancer screenings in communities with limited access to healthcare.

The Grammy Awards, which will begin at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Artists expected to perform at the event include Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Harry Styles and Brandi Carlile.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.