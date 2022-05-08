First lady Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian first lady in unexpected trip to Ukraine

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, meeting with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, as Russia continues to attack the country.

Biden crossed into Ukraine at Uzhhorod, visiting a school that is being used as temporary housing and shelter for 163 displaced Ukrainians, including 47 children.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day. I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop, and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Biden said.

The visit was among Biden’s last stops of a Mother’s Day weekend trip to the region. She spent time with U.S. troops in Romania and met with displaced Ukrainian refugees in Romania and Slovakia. Biden's trip to Ukraine also comes one day before Russia will celebrate its Victory Day, the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.

First lady Jill Biden hugs Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian&#39;s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
First lady Jill Biden hugs Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Biden greeted Zelenska with a bouquet of flowers and a hug. The two first ladies have exchanged correspondence in the past few weeks, according to a pool report. This is the first time Zelenska has appeared in public since Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.

Biden spent roughly two hours in Ukraine, where she held an hourlong private meeting with Zelenska and went on to meet with children who were sheltered at the school.

Zelenska said Biden’s visit to Ukraine is a “very courageous act.”

“Because we understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day even today,” Zelenska said, according to a translation provided to reporters.

First lady Jill Biden meets with Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian&#39;s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
First lady Jill Biden meets with Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Zelenska said that Ukraine feels supported by the United States and by President Joe Biden.

“We all feel your support and we all feel the leadership of the U.S. president, but we would like to note that the Mother’s Day is a very symbolic day for us because we also feel your love and support during such an important day,” Zelenska said.

Jill Biden and Zelenska met with about 15 displaced Ukrainian children who were doing arts and crafts projects for Mother’s Day.

An official with the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration told reporters the projects were recreational and psychosocial, in an effort to promote socialization among children who are now living at the school and dealing with trauma from the war.

The children used cardboard and tissue paper to make bears, which represent the region around Uzhhorod. Both first ladies crafted their own bears, using white and yellow tissue paper, according to the pool.

That was Biden’s last stop during her multiday trip to eastern Europe before heading back to Slovakia to depart at Kosice Airport.

Biden was quickly praised for her trip to Ukraine.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Biden’s visit with Zelenska will bring “so much support and encouragement to the Ukrainian women and children.”

“For her to go there on Mother's Day to meet with the Ukrainian first lady, I think sends a very strong, a very positive message,” Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Thomas-Greenfield noted she met with Ukrainian mothers during a trip to Romania and Moldova a few weeks ago and has seen the strength they have.

“Having the first lady there, encouraging them, supporting them, actually in Ukraine, I think sends a strong message of support and commitment that the U.S. government has to supporting Ukrainians moving forward,” she said.

US First lady Jill Biden (L) and Ukraine President wife Olena Zelenska (R) join a group of children making tissue-paper bears for Mothers Day gifts at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod on May 8, 2022, during an unannounced visit of Jill Biden to Ukraine on the sidelines of an official trip in nearby Slovakia. (Photo by Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
US First lady Jill Biden (L) and Ukraine President wife Olena Zelenska (R) join a group of children making tissue-paper bears for Mothers Day gifts at School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod on May 8, 2022, during an unannounced visit of Jill Biden to Ukraine on the sidelines of an official trip in nearby Slovakia. (Photo by Susan Walsh / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

