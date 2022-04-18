What 'The First Lady' gets right, wrong about Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, Eleanor Roosevelt

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Three of America's most impactful first ladies are ready for their TV close-ups.

Showtime's "The First Lady" flips the camera's focus to the women who brought about transformational change from the East Wing of the White House.

The 10-episode biographical drama, which premiered Sunday, follows Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) through real history.

The show's creators used historical fiction to depict behind-the-scenes moments between the first couples by "imagining the kind of conversations – and arguments – that must have happened inside those White House walls between these events we all know," says "First Lady" producer Cathy Schulman.

The dramatized scenes were governed by one rule: "That the first ladies' overall attitudes and points of view remained intact," Schulman says.

So what's true and what's fictionalized in the first episode of "The First Lady"? We explore some key scenes:

Be warned, this article discusses events depicted in Sunday's "The First Lady." So hold off on reading until you've seen the episode.

USA TODAY's review: Showtime's 'The First Lady' wants to be as cool as Michelle Obama

Michelle Pfeiffer (from left) stars as Betty Ford, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime&#39;s &quot;The First Lady.&quot;
Michelle Pfeiffer (from left) stars as Betty Ford, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt in Showtime's "The First Lady."

Michelle Obama deals with Barack Obama's heavy security

A major subplot in Episode 1 follows the Obama family dealing with heavy security in their Chicago home while Barack Obama (O-T Fagbenle) is still an early Democratic candidate. It is true that Barack was issued a Secret Service security detail in May 2007 – nine months before voting began in the Democratic primaries for president.

"It was the earliest a presidential candidate had been given a protective detail ever, which said something about the seriousness of the threats against him," Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir "Becoming," describing an agent "standing guard on the porch" (less than the phalanx of security seen in their yard in "First Lady").

'Black-ish' premiere: Michelle Obama comes to dinner with Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross

Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) turns into a star on the campaign trail in &quot;The First Lady.&quot;
Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) turns into a star on the campaign trail in "The First Lady."

While the tense discussion between the couple is fiction, it does exemplify Michelle's misgivings about her husband entering politics and the real dangers faced by the promising candidate who would become the first Black president.

"The threats were there," says producer Aaron Cooley. "That scene explores what it would feel like at home for this woman who had wished her husband had a different career in the first place."

Michelle Obama turned out to be wildly popular on the campaign trail for her husband, as depicted onscreen. She wrote in "Becoming" that her team "began referring to me as 'the Closer' for the way I helped make up minds."

Gillian Anderson depicts Eleanor Roosevelt as a political partner to FDR in &quot;The First Lady.&quot;
Gillian Anderson depicts Eleanor Roosevelt as a political partner to FDR in "The First Lady."

Eleanor Roosevelt finds FDR's most famed utterance

Eleanor Roosevelt is shown in "First Lady" as the political partner she was with Franklin Delano Roosevelt (Kiefer Sutherland), who was elected during the Great Depression in 1932. The early episodes deal with Eleanor seeking a White House role beyond that of first lady (she eventually held weekly news conferences and became the first to speak at the party's 1940 convention) and punching up her husband's speeches.

In the first episode, Eleanor is shown providing the most resonant words of FDR's famed 1933 inauguration address.

Gillian Anderson says 'no' to more 'X Files': Golden Globes' best post-show quotes

"Eleanor Roosevelt was very impressed by his inauguration speech. but she wanted him to add a little bit more verve, as she always did. She always improved his speeches," says biographer Blanche Wiesen Cook, a "First Lady" consultant. "She had just been reading Henry David Thoreau and she came across the phrase, 'Nothing is so much to be feared as fear.' "

Eleanor gave the book to FDR, who then revised his speech to say, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." As seen in "First Lady," the speech, and that line, was a rousing success.

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford, who was candid about her addiction and health struggles, in &quot;The First Lady.&quot;
Michelle Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford, who was candid about her addiction and health struggles, in "The First Lady."

Betty Ford acknowledges seeing a psychiatrist

"The First Lady" alludes to a historical truth in its opening episode: During 1973 Senate hearings to confirm his nomination as vice president under President Richard Nixon, then-U.S. Rep. Gerald Ford (Aaron Eckhart) was grilled about whether he had ever seen a psychiatrist.

"If one thing was made perfectly clear," The New York Times' report of the hearings decreed, "it is that consulting a psychiatrist or psychotherapist is still an unforgivable sin for an American politician."

It was his wife who sought treatment. Seeing a psychiatrist was one of many revelations Betty Ford made as first lady, taking the stigma off mental health care by bringing it out in the open.

In "The First Lady," her disclosure comes during a speech in front of congressional wives. In reality, Ford made her remarks in a 1975 "60 Minutes" interview with Morley Safer.

When asked by Safer if and why she had needed "psychiatric help," Ford gave the candid response when discussing a past physical injury:

"I was advised by the doctor who was treating me for my neck and shoulder and back, that perhaps, psychiatric help could help me in getting over this problem. And on his advice I went to a psychiatrist," Ford said in the interview. "And I found it very helpful, because apparently, I was – I was really giving too much of myself and not taking any time out for Betty. It was all going to the children and my husband. And consequently, I was a little beaten down. And he built up my ego."

According to "First Lady" historical consultant Catherine Allgor, Betty's Episode 1 speech helps set the table for other important revelations that made her a social trailblazer – from the Betty Ford Clinic founder's open struggles with addiction to publicly discussing her breast cancer.

"The 'First Lady' scene highlights something astonishing at the time, even talking about going to a psychiatrist at all. But Betty Ford always owned it," says Allgor. "It sets the template that's she's also going to discuss her own breast cancer, about her problems with alcohol and drugs. People didn't talk about those things. But Betty Ford talked about the truths in her life. And people were just absolutely cheered and inspired by that."

'I'm a survivor. I always have been': Michelle Pfeiffer talks ageism, career and 'French Exit'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'First Lady' fact check: Did that happen to Obama, Ford, Roosevelt?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Americans over 60 should get a second Covid vaccine booster, says White House official

    Dr Ashish Jha said there was now ‘pretty compelling’ evidence that a second round of coronavirus booster vaccines would help protect older people

  • Health-care spending should prioritize stable funding over new programs, B.C. premier says

    The priority for any changes to Canada's health-care system should be on securing long-term funding, rather than introducing new programs, B.C. Premier John Horgan said. "Would it be grand to have a national dental care plan? Absolutely," Horgan said in an interview that aired Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live. "But I think we need to start with first principles, and that is stable funding so that we can do the hip replacement, so we can have a human resource strategy for our primary care sector,"

  • Meghan declares her love for Prince Harry before pair kiss on stage at Invictus Games

    The Duchess of Sussex publicly declared her love for her “incredible” husband in front of an audience of thousands.

  • Kyiv Keepers Talk About Running a Zoo During War

    Zookeepers in Kyiv talked about running a zoo during wartime and the effect the threat of air strikes and food shortages had on the animals.Media group Ukrainian Witness released an interview with the manager of Kyiv Zoo, Kyrylo Trantin, and other zookeepers on April 17.Ukrainian Witness said the zoo had support from other European zoos in Poland, Germany, Netherlands and the Czech Republic and that they were receiving deliveries of food and other dietary supplements.“We’re ready to open…but we understand the war’s still here and there’s a big danger of bombing,” Trantin said, adding that the war and the zoo are “very different things”.“We’ve got used to children’s smiles, not to shots or sounds of air raids,” Trantin said. Credit: Ukrainian Witness via Storyful

  • GOP Candidates Clamor For The Approval Of The Man Who Tried To End Our Democracy

    Would-be governors, senators and House members have collectively put close to a million dollars in Trump’s cash registers as they seek his endorsement.

  • Easter and Passover 2022: See how Mindy Kaling, Blake Shelton, Gisele Bündchen, more stars celebrate

    Passover is upon us and Easter Sunday is in full swing as celebrities commemorate the holidays by spending time with their loved ones.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri