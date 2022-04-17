‘The First Lady’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Which Historical Figures? (Photos)

Showtime’s 10-episode anthology series “The First Lady” premieres on April 17, taking us into the lives of three of the famous women who held the position in the past: Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

Through the lens of these three ladies, viewers will also see bits of their husbands’ terms as presidents, but instead of focusing on the presidencies themselves, the show dives deep into the women’s lives both before and during their time as leaders of the East Wing in the White House. Each woman made the position uniquely her own, bringing fierce energy to administrations that tried to tell them exactly how to behave.

Here’s the cast that brings “The First Lady” characters to life onscreen: