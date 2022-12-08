First King Charles 50p coins enter circulation

Kevin Peachey - Cost of living correspondent
·3 min read
The new King Charles 50p coin
The new King Charles 50p coin

Millions of 50p coins bearing the image of King Charles III will enter circulation from Thursday via post offices across the country.

They are the first mass-produced coins carrying the new King's image, and will be given out in change to customers.

An estimated 4.9 million of the new coins are being distributed to post offices - about half of the total number earmarked for circulation.

Coins carrying the image of the late Queen will still be accepted in shops.

"Today marks a new era for UK coinage, with the effigy of King Charles III appearing on 50ps in circulation," said Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at The Royal Mint.

"We anticipate a new generation of coin collectors emerging, with people keeping a close eye on their change to try and spot a new 50p that bears the portrait of our new King."

The new King Charles 50p coin
The new 50p coin celebrates the King and commemorates his mother

The coin has been struck at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, using an image of the King produced over the course of months by sculptor Martin Jennings.

He used pictures of King Charles on his 70th birthday to create a likeness of the monarch, in what is the smallest work he has ever had to produce. He described its production and distribution as a "quite remarkable experience".

The first batch of coins will be given in change to customers buying something in post offices - something its chief executive Nick Read describes as a "tremendous honour".

"December is our busiest time of the year so the coin will be entering our network in a phased manner," he said. "If you don't receive the new 50p in your change on your first visit to a post office you may well get it in your change in a subsequent visit, so keep a look out for it."

More coins will be released in line with demand, replacing damaged or worn 50p coins carrying the portrait of Queen Elizabeth. There are approximately 27 billion coins circulating in the UK bearing the image of the late Queen and these can still be used to pay for things. Before decimalisation, it was common for people to carry coins featuring different monarchs in their pockets.

Cash and debit card use graphic
Cash and debit card use graphic

Cash use has become far less frequent when compared to debit cards, a trend driven by the emergence of contactless cards and then accelerated by the Covid pandemic. The buying power of these coins has also been diluted by rising prices.

However, there is still keen interest from consumers and collectors about the images used on coins and banknotes.

The reverse side of the new 50p coin is a copy of the design used on the 1953 Crown struck to commemorate the Queen's coronation.

It includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield. In between each shield is an emblem of the home nations: a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.

The coins follow centuries of tradition with the monarch now facing left - the opposite way to his predecessor. Profiles are alternated between left and right for successive monarchs. As with previous British kings, and unlike the Queen, he wears no crown.

Other denominations will be manufactured, carrying the King's image, in line with demand.

Latest Stories

  • Coins bearing portrait of King Charles to enter circulation

    A total of 4.9 million 50p coins will enter circulation across 9,452 Post Office branches throughout December.

  • After Shanquella Robinson’s ‘femicide’, experts say US must do more to recognise violence against women

    The US is obscuring an epidemic of violence against women by failing to classify gender-based killings, experts say

  • King Charles coins now in circulation

    The King’s portrait will first appear on a 50p

  • Matthew McConaughey shares life-changing moment he experienced as a boy in Australia

    Actor and philanthropist Matthew McConaughey recounts his less-than-happy year spent in Australia. Source: John Anderson

  • ‘The White Lotus’ Viewership Jumps 22% With Episode 6, Beating Last Week’s Series High

    After reaching a series high with last week’s episode (and the shocking sex scene in its final moments), “The White Lotus” has already reached a new personal best. 2.8 million viewers tuned into Season 2 Episode 6 of “The White Lotus” on Sunday night, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. That number is calculated from a […]

  • The Voice's Loss of Blake Shelton May Actually Be Good for the Show

    “Oh no!” was the general reaction when The Voice announced that, at the end of the upcoming Season 23, Blake Shelton would be leaving behind his revolving seat. But now “OK” is kinda what I’m thinking. Am I the only one? For sure, the country superstar’s mischief will be missed. But the same way that […]

  • Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Wins People's Choice Award: 'It Has Been Such a Labor of Love'

    The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and other stars on Archetypes to discuss the labels that hold women back

  • Kate Middleton Has Another Tiara Moment (in a Headpiece Not Seen in Years!) for Palace Reception

    The Princess of Wales joined members of the royal family at the annual Diplomatic Reception, when over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps are welcomed to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace

  • 'The White Lotus' Kicked Off Season 2 With More Full-Frontal Male Nudity

    On-screen peen is fast becoming a tradition for Mike White's acclaimed anthology drama, with Theo James going fully nude in the Season 2 premiere.

  • Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out with a Whole New Hairstyle—and She Totally Nailed It

    Kate Middleton just rocked a chic new hairstyle, and we have a feeling it was to complement her stunning tiara. This week, the Princess of Wales attended a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Prince William. The royal opted against her signature hairstyle, which typically includes beachy waves and a middle part. Instead, she rocked a sleek ’do that accentuated her tiara. (Coincidence? We think not.) Victoria Jones/Pool/Getty Images Since the tiara sat about an

  • Amal Clooney's Recent Bedazzled Off-the-Shoulder Gown Is Her Most Glamorous Look EVER

    Date night with George has never been more breathtaking.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t