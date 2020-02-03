First Kelly Mustang V8 engine complete

As part of its move from Nissan hardware to a pair of Ford Mustangs the team opted to continue with an in-house engine programme, rather than leasing or buying as a customer.

Initially using an ex-Stone Brothers Racing Ford engine as a base, the KR engine shop has been developing its own five-litre unit over the off-season.

That project has now hit a major milestone, with the first motor – KR001 – now complete and ready to hit the dyno.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The engine features a number of unique components manufactured at KR's Melbourne base, included the billet aluminium sump, water pump, intake manifold, pulley systems and air box.

“It’s a massive step in this whole Mustang transition process to have completed our very first Kelly Racing-spec Ford engine," said team boss Todd Kelly.

"It’s been a massive job, starting with the ex-Stone Brothers engine, rebuilding that a few different times to test parts as they became available, spending hundreds of hours manufacturing and designing our own parts, running the machine shop 24/7 for the last few weeks, but we got there.

Kelly Racing KR001 Ford V8 engine

Kelly Racing KR001 Ford V8 engine Kelly Racing

Kelly Racing