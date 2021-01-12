The first 'Jeopardy!' without Alex Trebek: How did Ken Jennings do as host?

Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
·4 min read

It's hard to tune into "Jeopardy!" and not see Alex Trebek.

The venerated game show host's final episode aired Friday (but was taped on Oct. 29, just 10 days before his November death Nov. 8 at 80, of pancreatic cancer. Full of the tough questions, smart players and Trebek's own quips, it was both a remarkable and average episode of the long-running quiz show. It ended with a 90-second montage of Trebek's clips from the series.

On Monday, "Jeopardy!" went on without Trebek as champion. Instead, consulting producer and "Greatest of All Time" winner, Ken Jennings stepped up to the podium as the first in a series of interim hosts. (He taped 30 episodes, so will preside over the show for at least six weeks.)

Ken Jennings on his first night hosting &#34;Jeopardy!&#34;
Ken Jennings on his first night hosting "Jeopardy!"

Fans worried what "Jeopardy!" would look like without its patriarch need not despair over Jennings' performance. A longtime friend of the game show, Jennings, 46, knows the tics and rhythms of an episode, and loved Trebek as much as (or more than) the rest of us. He may not be Trebek, but he is a worthy substitute.

"Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life," Jennings said after he was introduced as guest host by announcer Johnny Gilbert. "Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years. And it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace – really, there's no other word for it."

Jennings' voice broke as he continued, paying tribute to the host who oversaw his many wins on the series.

"Like all 'Jeopardy!' fans, I miss Alex, very much," he said. "And I thank him for what he did for all of us. Let's be totally clear, no one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek, but we can honor him by playing the game he loved."

Even after seeing Jennings walk onto the set, it was jarring to hear his mellow voice read out the "Jeopardy" and "Double Jeopardy" categories and clues. Trebek's voice was soothing and neutral, yet had a hint of mischievous zeal. He read thousands of clues to the contestants (61 per day), but viewers and contestants could never mistake his tone for one of boredom.

Jennings has almost mastered the way Trebek used inflection to make the clues sound both interesting and a little bit like questions. His boyish charm bubbled over as a contestant won a big "Daily Double" and genuine disappointment when another, who talked about her singing hobby, missed out on a clue with the correct response, "What is choir?"

As a host, Jennings has studied at the altar of Trebek and clearly tried to make as few waves as possible. A bit scripted and tense to start, he loosened up near the end of the episode. And once viewers get used to hearing a new voice read the clues, it's possible to just enjoy the classic game show. The clues are the same, the "Daily Doubles" are still hidden and "Final Jeopardy" is as difficult as ever.

Longtime &#34;Jeopardy!&#34; host Alex Trebek with champ Ken Jennings, back when Jennings was a contestant.
Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek with champ Ken Jennings, back when Jennings was a contestant.

The winner will "be joining us tomorrow, and I hope you join us as well," Jennings said as he wrapped up the show. "Thank you, Alex."

As solid as his debut was, Jennings may not be at this job forever. In an interview with USA TODAY, he downplayed the idea that he could host permanently, and the Los Angeles Times reported that Katie Couric taped at least a week's worth of episodes, in what appears to be a long-term plan to audition permanent hosts on-air. (Sony, which produces "Jeopardy!" declined comment.)

"I don't want to have it because it means we don't get Alex," Jennings says. "It's just sad for me to go out there, in a way, because I know that, like the audience, I wish it was Alex walking out at the top of the show."

Still, the show must go on, Jennings says. "'Jeopardy!' (is) a ritual for people," he says. "People rely on it."

'I screwed up': 'Jeopardy!' star Ken Jennings apologizes for 'insensitive' tweets

A plea: Alex Trebek gives heartfelt message on COVID-19 in one of his last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes

Contributing: Erin Jensen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Jeopardy!' without Alex Trebek: How Ken Jennings did as host

Latest Stories

  • Bill Belichick turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump, cites Capitol attack

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday that he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom he was reportedly scheduled to receive from President Donald Trump. News broke on Sunday that Trump intended to bestow the honor on the longtime NFL coach. Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick will not be traveling to Washington nor accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he announced today.

  • Doug Pederson, who led Eagles to their first Super Bowl, out as team's coach

    A rough 2020 season led to friction between Doug Pederson and the Eagles.

  • NBC brings on Mike Babcock as new analyst, cuts ties with Mike Milbury

    Mike Babcock has resurfaced with the NHL's U.S. broadcasting partner.

  • Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell turns question about Capitol riot back to reporters for discussion

    Before describing his own feelings, Russell wanted to hear from reporters about theirs in an open discussion on the topic.

  • Who is biggest threat to Maple Leafs for North Division supremacy?

    The North Division features all the Canadian teams in one place, and while the Maple Leafs are the favourites, don't sleep on the rest of the division.

  • The Raptors seem to have found a solution to their biggest problem

    By removing Aron Baynes and Alex Len from the rotation, the Raptors appear to have landed on a lineup and are rediscovering the identity that made them so good last season.

  • NBA postpones Mavericks-Pelicans, Celtics-Bulls due to COVID-19 health and safety issues

    The NBA has now postponed three games in 24 hours due to COVID-19 issues.

  • Baker Mayfield says he met one of his linemen for the first time in the locker room before the game

    As if the Browns' week wasn't wild enough, Baker Mayfield didn't meet one of his lineman until they were both in the locker room on Sunday.

  • Why the North Division will feel like a throwback

    There might not be a Vezina or Selke winner from the North Division, but the elite talents from Canadian teams should have every opportunity to do what they do best in a division that caters to offensive stars.

  • Viral Bills fan shown crying on TV had visited grandfather's grave day before Buffalo's win

    Jay Poch said he was thinking about his family when he broke down and TV cameras found him.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Predictions for players who will bounce back in the 2021 NHL season

    Who is set to bounce back in the 2021 NHL season?

  • Cowboys pick ex-Atlanta coach Quinn as defensive co-ordinator

    FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms Monday with former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn as defensive co-ordinator, turning over a unit that was among the worst in franchise history to someone who built his reputation on defence in Seattle.Quinn was already on the hot seat with the Falcons before an 0-5 start that included Atlanta becoming the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. One of those losses was to the Cowboys.The 50-year-old Quinn replaces Mike Nolan, who lasted just one season as the most important hire for first-year coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas allowed a franchise-record 473 points (29.6 per game) and finished 31st in the NFL in run defence while going 6-10. The Cowboys also fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.Dallas tried to implement a new scheme without in-person work during the off-season because of the pandemic, and the defence was plagued by blown assignments along with questions about effort while the team started 3-9. Owner Jerry Jones suggested the Cowboys tried to change too much given the restrictions brought on by COVID-19.McCarthy never called the Dallas scheme a 3-4, although it was closer to that than the 4-3 approach that figures to return with Quinn. His top priority will be fixing a run defence that almost gave up 300 yards on the ground in a game twice. Dallas allowed a franchise-record 307 yards rushing in a 49-38 loss to Cleveland.The Cowboys switched to the 4-3 in 2013 when Rod Marinelli joined the staff and eventually became defensive co-ordinator. Marinelli left along with coach Jason Garrett after the 2019 season, when Dallas fell short of high expectations and missed the playoffs.Quinn was hired in Atlanta in 2015 after two seasons as Seattle’s defensive co-ordinator. The Seahawks went to the Super Bowl both years, winning the first with Quinn overseeing the “Legion of Boom” defence that featured star defensive backs Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas along with linebacker Bobby Wagner.The Falcons reached the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history in Quinn’s second season. Atlanta blew a 28-3 lead in the second half, losing to New England 34-28 in overtime four years ago.Quinn was 43-42 overall in Atlanta, but just 14-23 since the start of the 2018 season. Since 2001, Quinn has spent all but two years coaching in the NFL. He was Florida’s defensive co-ordinator for two seasons before joining the Seahawks. Quinn was the defensive line coach in Seattle for two years before going to Florida.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Supreme Court vacates conviction of man who shot and killed former Saint Will Smith

    In 2016, Cardell Hayes was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of retired New Orleans Saints defensive leader Will Smith. Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision.

  • NCAA delays vote on name, image and likeness rules after Department of Justice conversation

    It's unclear when the NCAA's Division I Council will return to vote on the two proposals.

  • US Soccer players hope to set positive example after riot

    A day after last week's deadly riot in the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, players from the U.S. soccer team gathered in Bradenton, Florida, and considered what they could do to set a positive example for a shaken country.“I think obviously we all realize how horrific those events were, and we all understand that there’s a need for a change in this country in a lot of ways,” forward Jordan Morris, one of the veteran players in camp, said during a news conference Monday. “The big thing for us, and I’ve talked to guys about a little bit, is hopefully as a national team, is to be a positive representation of what that change can be and how we get to move forward. And I think it’s also in these hard times we hope to be as a team — hopefully in a positive light.”Coach Gregg Berhalter said he has not yet spoken to players about the events in Washington.“This is a low point for us. There’s a lot of room to improve as a country, and it’s something where we can all be better examples. We could all be better citizens,” Berhalter said. “We’re watching that. It doesn’t jibe at all with what we know America to be. It’s not who we are as a country. And it’s disappointing to see.”The young U.S. player pool is preparing for a possible exhibition on Jan. 31 against Serbia, although that match has not been finalized.Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the start of World Cup qualifying has been delayed by a year until September 2021, when the Americans are likely to open at Trinidad and Tobago, where an October 2017 loss ended their streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.A full player pool is likely to be available for a pair of March exhibitions, probably in Europe, and for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, followed by the final or third-place match, against Mexico or Costa Rica. That is followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup starting July 2, likely with a younger roster.Berhalter watched two notable performances this month by from Americans in Europe.Matthew Hoppe, a 19-year-old forward who has not played at any national team level, became the first American to score a hat trick in Germany’s Bundesliga. Hoppe got three goals in his fifth league match, helping Schalke beat Hoffenheim 4-0 Saturday for its first league win in nearly a year.Born in Yorba Linda, California, Hoppe played in a Barcelona-affiliated development academy in Arizona. Hoppe was in plans for the under-20 team last year before the pandemic.“What I really liked is the transition moments, the moments when he won the ball,” Berhalter said. “The space behind the defence, he was able to take advantage, that really clever movement. And then when he got in position to score goals, he finished them off with cleverness.”Zack Steffen, a 25-year-old who has become the top goalkeeper on the national team, made his Premier League debut in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Chelsea and American midfielder Christian Pulisic on Jan. 3.Steffen has 19 international appearances. He spent last season on loan with Fortuna Düsseldorf and had been limited previously this season to four League Cup matches and one in the Champions League.“I’m very proud of him and how he’s adapting and how he’s fit into what they do. He looked really confident on the ball and overall made the saves he had to make,” Berhalter said. “He really did take the next step in terms of maturity, composure. The Bundesliga helped him develop. And now he’s in a place where he’s even taking another step and you can see that with his play, very calm, very collected, and he still is still a young goalkeeper.”Morris, 26, has spent five seasons with the Seattle Sounders and has 10 goals in 39 international appearances. He is recovered from a torn right ACL that caused him to miss most of 2018 and hopes for a transfer to Europe, though it is not clear whether a move will take place.“There’s definitely some conversations ongoing with Seattle. If the right offer and the right team comes to it, it definitely would be something that I’d be interested in,” he said. “If things don’t work out and I end up in Seattle, I love being there.”NOTES: New York Red Bulls D Kyle Duncan was added to the under-23 team training camp roster. He replaces an unidentified player who tested positive during arrival in camp and has been quarantined. Duncan made his senior national team debut last month against El Salvador.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRonald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Nova Scotia cancels playdowns; Murphy back to Brier, Brothers gets Scotties invite

    Nova Scotia became the latest province to cancel its curling playdowns Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, it further stoked the debate on how best to decide on provincial representatives for the national championships in this most unusual season."There's never an easy way to make a decision like this," said Nova Scotia Curling Association executive director Virginia Jackson. In recent weeks, several provincial associations simply invited last season's champions to represent them again at the upcoming nationals in Calgary. Nova Scotia was able to follow that lead for its men's team. Skip Jamie Murphy accepted the invite and will return to the Tim Hortons Brier, Jackson said. However, the women's representative remains uncertain. Mary-Anne Arsenault, who won the 2020 Nova Scotia title, moved to British Columbia last year and curls with a new team. The association instead turned to provincial standings in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season and invited the team skipped by Jill Brothers. Jackson said they've been given two days to decide. "We were looking for an opportunity to recognize and celebrate a team that has demonstrated success this year because they have been playing this year and they have been successful," she said. "That's how we came to this decision."The Scotties Tournament of Hearts will kick off a six-event schedule at the Markin MacPhail Centre on Feb. 20. It will be followed by the Brier, Canadian mixed doubles, men's worlds and two Grand Slams. Arsenault, reached Monday in B.C., said via text message that she "definitely would have considering playing" with her former team for the one-off event in the bubble. Arsenault didn't get a chance to play in the B.C. playdowns as that province gave reigning champ Corryn Brown the nod after cancelling its championship. "Mary-Anne Arsenault does not live in Nova Scotia and has not played with her 2020 team this (season) so she would not be eligible to compete for Nova Scotia," Jackson said in an email. "Curling Canada's high-performance program was consulted and the (NS) executive felt this method of selection would showcase the talent of Nova Scotia athletes on the national stage."Brothers made her fourth career Scotties appearance in 2019. She has a slight edge on Christina Black -- Arsenault's third last season -- in the provincial standings after a handful of cashspiels this season. Most team play opportunities have been shut down in the country due to the pandemic. The Nova Scotia men's and women's championships were scheduled for Jan. 25-31 in New Glasgow, N.S."We never want to cancel any event," said competition director Andrew Abraham. "However we have no choice in this case."Abraham said criteria for determining provincial reps was sent to all competitors a few weeks ago. However, Colleen Jones, a six-time national champ who still curls competitively in the province, said many players had limited schedules due to COVID-19 concerns, travel restrictions or smaller fields. "Jill's team is a credible team but the idea that points decided the provincial champions when no one knew that was a rule going into the season was a bit disappointing," she said. "But Jill will be a good rep, no doubt."Saskatchewan's curling association could be facing a similar situation if it's unable to hold its Jan. 28-31 playdowns. Robyn Silvernagle skipped the provincial entry at the Scotties last year but has two new teammates this season.CurlSask has yet to announce how it will determine its team if the championship is cancelled.Alberta, meanwhile, recently scrubbed its playdowns but has yet to declare representatives. They will also have a tough call to make as Kevin Koe skipped Team Canada at the Brier last year and didn't play in the Alberta championship won by Brendan Bottcher. A Curling Alberta competition co-ordinator said the association board planned to discuss the issue this weekend. Jones -- who was hoping to participate in her 40th career provincials -- understands the reasons for the cancellation, but still called the news a "bit of a blow.""The provincial is the start of the dream," she said. "I can't state how important it is because it's just everything. It's the motivation for practising all of the time and doing the work. "It begins young and it becomes so deeply ingrained, entrenched and burned into your bones and heart that the idea of it not being played is just something I grieve, (more) and more (as) every memory of every single one of them comes up for me."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Vegas bettor puts down massive $500K moneyline bet on Ohio State to upset Alabama

    While most of the bets on Monday night’s national championship game have come in on Alabama, there’s one bettor who is backing Ohio State heavily. 

  • Posted Up - How Ben Simmons skipped town on the 76ers, leading to $25K fine

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss the league’s decision to fine Philadelphia and how Simmons’ departure during quarantine could be connected to his absence from Saturday’s game against the Nuggets. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Bettman: NHL has to be ready to adapt and adjust as league prepares to open season

    Gary Bettman was hoping to put his feet up, if only for a day or two. After handing out the Stanley Cup inside the Edmonton bubble to the Tampa Bay Lightning to conclude the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 campaign back in September, the NHL commissioner expected a bit of down time before taking stock of the league's next steps. He couldn't have been more wrong. "I laboured under the delusion that ... we'd be able to take a breath," Bettman said on a video conference call with reporters Monday. "When my plane landed back in the New York area the next day after the Stanley Cup was presented, the phone started ringing and we were back at it again." Roughly 3 1/2 months later, after negotiations with the NHL Players' Association, governments and various other stakeholders, hockey is set to get back up and running Wednesday with a shortened 56-game season as COVID-19's second wave continues to wash over large swaths of North America. And Bettman made it clear the NHL will have to ready to adjust and adapt to whatever obstacles arise. "We understand that there is an element of risk, that COVID-19 may impact one or more games," he said. "We also understand, as we have throughout, that in order to accomplish our goal we're going to need to be flexible and agile in how we deal with whatever we're confronted with." Unlike the summer, the NHL's 31 teams will be travelling for road games instead of playing inside the bubbles the league erected in Toronto and Edmonton. There are 213 pages of protocols for players and clubs to follow, but there's a much greater risk of exposure this time around. "The protocols are not a suggestion or a recommendation," Bettman said. "They will need to be done in order for us to address and get through the pandemic, and we will vigorously enforce them. "We will be guided by the medical experts." While Bettman said it quickly became clear the hub cities would be safe for last year's post-season, the idea of sending players back into a bubble for up to six months was something he "couldn't even ask. But the league has already had to make adjustments due to the coronavirus.  The Dallas Stars have had to postpone at least two games after six players and two staff tested positive, while the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks have either held team members out of practice or cancelled scheduled activities due to potential virus exposure.  Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said what struck him most about the process of figuring how to play the 2020-21 season — one that will include and all-Canadian division to avoid crossing the border because of pandemic-related restrictions — was the different challenges presented compared to the summer restart. "We've gotten to where we've gotten to," Daly said. "We're looking forward to starting the season." Bettman said the league is going to play because it's important for the game, fans and players want it to happen, and games could provide a small sense of normalcy for people. "It would be cheaper for us to shut the doors and not play," Bettman said. "We're going to lose more money at the club level and at the league level by playing than by not playing." So how much are they talking in terms of the financial hit to a billion-dollar business that relies on fans attending games — only a handful of teams are likely to have spectators this season — for roughly 50 per cent of its revenue? "The magnitude of the loss when you add it all up starts with a 'B,'" Bettman said. "We're out of the 'M' range and into the 'B' range.  "That's just what we have to deal with and that's what the clubs have decided they're prepared to do." OUTBREAK IN DALLAS The league continues to investigate what led to the COVID-19 in Dallas, but added it seems to be coming to an end.  "We're still trying to get our arms around exactly how the spread occurred," Daly said. "It has turned out to be kind of a classic outbreak, and there may be a variety of factors associated with it." He added that although the league has robust measures in place, they're changing as new information becomes available. "We learn things every day with respect to the protocols — where they work well, where they can be improved," Daly said. "We're making daily modifications, enhancements to the protocol to make sure they're working as well as they can be, and doing what they're intended to do." FANS IN THE STANDS The NHL expects three teams — the Stars, Florida Panthers and Arizona Coyotes — to begin the season with a limited number of fans in their respective arenas.  The Blue Jackets and Penguins are other potential candidates, while the Lightning have the OK from local authorities, but announced over the weekend they'll play in front of an empty building for the foreseeable future. ADDING IT UP Bettman said he NHL has included sponsors on helmets this season as a form of "revenue retention" to placate corporate partners because of the lack of fans in arenas and the abbreviated schedule.  But he stressed decals on helmets doesn't mean corporate logos on jersey are next.  "I don't think anybody should jump to conclusions that because we've done this we're now down a path to do a whole bunch of other things," Bettman said. "The jury is still out on jersey signage." LAKE TAHOE One place where fans definitely won't be in attendance is Lake Tahoe, Calif., where the NHL announced it will hold two outdoor games Feb. 20 and 21.  The first matchup will see the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche before the Boston Bruins meet the Philadelphia Flyers.  "We were looking for a picturesque, magnificent place with a lake and mountains that are snow-covered," Bettman said. "It had to have a location where we could put a rink where you could get that visual." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2011. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

  • 'Uncharted waters': More NBA games off as virus issues grow

    The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact-tracing issues on Monday, and the Miami Heat were preparing to be without eight players — including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo — for several days because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed by the league, as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics. The league's general managers met Monday to discuss the virus situation, with involvement from the National Basketball Players Association. The NBA's board of governors will meet Tuesday.The latest postponements came one day after Miami’s game in Boston was called off because of contact-tracing issues within the Heat. The Celtics would have been without seven players for virus-related issues for that game. Miami's Avery Bradley, who did not play in the NBA's restart bubble last season out of concern about exposure to the virus, was also ruled out of that game because of the protocols.“We’re in uncharted waters,” Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said.Added to the Heat list following contact tracing: Butler, Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala. That does not mean any tested positive, but that tracing showed they may have been exposed to a positive person. Some may be back in time for Miami's home game Saturday against Detroit.Another three Heat players are on the injury list, raising the question if they will have the eight required players to start games. NBA GMs, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conversations were private, talked about increasing roster sizes Monday, along with stiffening protocols about player interaction such as postgame handshakes and hugs — as well as even more of a commitment to social distancing and mask wearing.Rivers said he's not in favour of adding to the roster size, but suggested a nine-player minimum instead of the current eight might be a prudent change “to have a healthy chance of playing an NBA game."The Heat were flying from Boston to Philadelphia on Monday night in advance of a game there Tuesday, while another flight was bringing those who needed to be quarantined back to Miami, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because those details were not publicly released.“I think the general sentiment is that everyone wants to play but also everyone wants to be safe first,” Heat guard Duncan Robinson said during an appearance on Reddit.Dallas — which was without starters Josh Richardson and Dorian Finney-Smith and backup Jalen Brunson on Saturday because of virus issues — did not have enough players cleared to play Monday because the contact-tracing process was still ongoing, said a person with knowledge of that situation who spoke with AP on condition of anonymity because it had not been disclosed publicly.Contact tracing within the NBA has gotten much more high-tech in recent days, with a new requirement that everyone within the travel parties wear an electronic device that tracks their proximity to one another. The data from those devices is part of the determination as to whether a player needs to quarantine because of possible exposure.The two new postponements means four games so far have been called off due to virus-related matters. Philadelphia played at home against Denver on Saturday with seven players — eight were available — because of a combination of virus issues and injuries. The NBA also fined the 76ers $25,000 on Monday for not properly disclosing ahead of time that Ben Simmons would miss that game with an injury.“The league is doing a very good job trying to adjust to the situation," 76ers guard Isaiah Joe said.The first game postponed this season was the Dec. 23 matchup between Oklahoma City and Houston. The NBA said Sunday night that the league anticipated there would be issues and has no plans to pause the season because of the current issues some teams are facing.“It is an awful world right now," Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “We’re all facing this, whether you’re an NBA team player, organization, front office or you’re somebody that doesn’t work in the industry. It’s an awful world, a scary world. We’re losing lives every single day in big numbers. So, I think the league’s doing the best we can. I think we’re trying our best to get through the season, but I think we have to be ready for everything and I think we’re all concerned."___AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in New York contributed.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press