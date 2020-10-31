The First James Bond, Actor Sean Connery Passes Away at 90

Actor Sean Connery, best known for his big screen portrayal of James Bond, has passed away at the age of 90.

View photos Sean Connery as James Bond. More

Connery was the first actor to play James Bond in the popular Bond franchise. The Hollywood star went on to portray the secret agent in seven Bond films including Dr No, From Russia with Love and Goldfinger.

Some of his popular non-James Bond films include The Untouchables, Murder on the Orient Express, The Man Who Would Be King, The Name of the Rose, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock and Finding Forrester.

Sean Connery was awarded with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Untouchables. The actor also bagged two BAFTAs and three Golden Globes in his career.

. Read more on Cinema by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouThe First James Bond, Actor Sean Connery Passes Away at 90 . Read more on Cinema by The Quint.