The first impact of playing on Wimbledon’s Middle Sunday - it killed Manic Monday

Jim White
·3 min read
The dearth of excitement on Manic Monday only added to the sense that this is not a vintage edition of the tournament - REUTERS
The dearth of excitement on Manic Monday only added to the sense that this is not a vintage edition of the tournament - REUTERS

The start of Wimbledon’s second week has long basked in its own, self-glorifying moniker. Borrowing the title of the Bangles’ 1986 hit single this always used to be Manic Monday, the day when all the fourth round men’s and women’s singles matches were completed. It was a whirlwind schedule in which drama could spring up at any point on any court spread across the All England Club. Not this year. This year Manic Monday is no more.

There is a sound reason behind the change. Feeling that too many important matches were played on outlying courts, unable to accommodate the numbers of spectators they deserved, the Wimbledon organisers decided to open up the Middle Sunday – traditionally a rest day, held in reserve in case of weather delays – and spread the last 16 matches across two days. A pleasant side-effect for those in charge was that the operation would earn more money in broadcasting rights by staging an extra day’s play.

Every decision, though, has unintended consequences. And the diminution of Manic Monday was evident everywhere. Drama was in short supply. Particularly on Number One Court, where spectators who had paid £130 a head were treated to a schedule that redefined the phrase underwhelming. Elena Rybakina against Petra Martic was followed by Jason Kubler against Taylor Fritz and then Amanda Anisimova against Harmony Tan, hardly contests requiring the occupation of the edge of the seat. Or indeed, judging by the long, empty rows in the stands, any occupation of any part of the seat.

“You would think Court One would have some more familiar faces and that matches people want to see would be more evenly spread out,” said one disgruntled ticket holder, who preferred to keep his complaint anonymous. “I feel like we’ve seen a lot less tennis than what we paid for.”

Not that his was a universally shared objection. On Court No 3, the queues of those with ground tickets (at £27) looking for the chance to grab an unreserved seat stretched round the block. Here was the opportunity to watch Brits Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Jamie Murray in doubles action.

“We got our tickets last Friday on the official website,” explained Alex, who had paid £90 for his seat. “It meant we had no idea who we were going to watch, but this has worked out really well.”

Not everyone was left underwhelmed - REUTERS
Not everyone was left underwhelmed - REUTERS

Part of the Wimbledon landscape is a scheduling lottery: when reserved seat tickets are bought nobody has a clue who they will get to see. For sure, much of the public enthusiasm has already been drained from this tournament by the elimination of Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Serena Williams and more particularly by the absence of Roger Federer.

But the dilution of the long-familiar Monday rush by playing the last 16 across two days has undoubtedly added further to the sense that this is not the greatest of Wimbledons. Certainly it is unlikely Susanna Hoffs and her bandmates would have been much inspired by what happened here at the opening of the second week of competition: Mundane Monday is hardly a chart topper.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cattle lowered by crane in Pakistani ritual

    STORY: Have you ever seen a bull being carried by crane?Location: Karachi, PakistanSyed Ejaz Ahmad raises cattle in a rooftop barnEvery year for the festival of Eid al-Adhahe lowers them 40 feet to the ground using a cranebefore they are sacrificed for their meatSacrificial cattle owner, Syed Ejaz Ahmad: “I make the animals climb up the stairs when they are small. But when they grow up, it is impossible to bring them down the stairs. That’s why we hire a crane to bring them down.”Ahmad has been carrying out the practice for 18 yearsdrawing crowds of onlookersLocal resident, Mohammad Hanzala: “In the past I used to come here with my friends, but this time I came alone. It is very enjoyable to watch the animals being lowered. In the past, five or six animals were lowered, but this year there were only two animals. It is a source of great enjoyment.”

  • Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Vacation in Italy, Plus Lil' Kim, Travis Scott and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • What Are The Symptoms Of The Omicron BA.5 Covid Variant?

    There is one particularly key sign that you have a severe Covid infection.

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor