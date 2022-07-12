They're finally here.

Literally decades in the making, the first images from NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope were released.

At a White House briefing Monday, President Joe Biden showed an image of thousands of galaxies – including the faintest objects ever observed – which appeared in Webb’s view. It's the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured.

"Today is a historic day," Biden said. "The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology, for astronomy and space exploration."

"And for America and all humanity," he added.

Four more stunning images from the Webb telescope were released Tuesday morning.

This is the first wave of full-color scientific images the telescope gathered, showing the farthest humanity has seen in both time and distance.

The release of the images marks the official beginning of Webb’s general science operations.

The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope shows thousands of galaxies, the deepest and sharpest image of the early universe ever taken.

What is the James Webb Space Telescope?

Webb, an international partnership with European and Canadian space agencies planned since the early 1990s, launched in December from French Guiana.

After unfolding into its final form in space and reaching its destination 1 million miles from Earth, the telescope completed its monthslong process of preparing for science operations.

The size of a tennis court and three stories high, the Webb is the largest telescope sent into space. It's an astounding 100 times more powerful than the famed but aging Hubble Space Telescope, which is 32 years old.

What looks much like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth.

Looking back in time and space

Telescopes not only see things far away in distance, they also can look back in time because of how long it takes light from galaxies to reach Earth. The Webb telescope, using infrared wavelengths, can see the first stars and galaxies that formed about 13 billion years ago after the Big Bang.

According to NASA, Webb will explore every phase of cosmic history – from within the solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between.

“Webb can see backwards in time to just after the Big Bang by looking for galaxies that are so far away that the light has taken many billions of years to get from those galaxies to our telescopes,” Jonathan Gardner, Webb’s deputy project scientist, said in a media briefing.

Stephan’s Quintet is a grouping of five galaxies.

Webb uses a massive, 21-foot primary mirror made up of hexagonal tiles to study the cosmos. Its main capability is infrared observation, meaning it will be able to peer through obstacles such as dust clouds to see the early phases of star formation. Scientists hope to see the atmospheric compositions of far-off planets.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief, said the cosmos is “giving up secrets that had been there for many, many decades, centuries, millennia.”

NASA's Webb telescope observed the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light.

A 'new world view'

“It’s not an image. It’s a new world view that you’re going to see,” he said during a media briefing.

Zurbuchen said that when he saw the images, he got emotional and so did his colleagues: “It’s really hard to not look at the universe in new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal.”

The images were selected by an international committee of representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency and the Space Telescope Science Institute.

Who was James Webb?

The machine's namesake, James Webb, was NASA's second administrator, who served from 1961 to 1968.

