First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Windsor-Essex County

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in an adult resident for 2023. While the current risk of WNV infection in Windsor-Essex County (WEC) remains low, this case serves as a crucial reminder for residents to maintain protective measures as specific types of mosquitoes carry WNV.

West Nile virus often presents with mild or no symptoms, and many individuals may not even be aware they have the virus. However, common symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. It is important to note that people over 50 and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of developing severe forms of the disease. Anyone experiencing concerning symptoms should promptly seek advice from their healthcare provider.

To safeguard against mosquito bites, residents are encouraged to follow these simple guidelines:

Dr. Aloosh, the Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, emphasized the ongoing importance of these measures, stating, "Even as temperatures cool, it remains vital for everyone to eliminate standing water on their property and take personal protective actions to prevent mosquito bites throughout the fall months."

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter