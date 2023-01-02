First hospital-born Sask. baby of 2023 arrives less than 1 minute after midnight

The first Saskatoon baby of the new year was born about 30 seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. (Matthew Garand/CBC - image credit)

The new year brought new members for some Saskatchewan families.

About 30 seconds after the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, Elliott Quinn Hubbard was born in Saskatoon's Jim Pattison Children's Hospital and became the first Saskatoon-born baby of 2023, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Hubbard weighed in just under five pounds and 16 ounces, with a height of 18.5 inches.

His parents, Ashley Downing and William Hubbard, are from Krydor, Sask., where the population recorded in the 2021 census was 15 people.

In Regina, the first 2023 baby was a girl named Kaia, born in Regina General Hospital.

She weighs five pounds, 11 ounces and was slightly taller at 19.3 inches.

Her family wished not to share any more information.

Parents and babies from both families were said to have been doing well, according to the health authority.