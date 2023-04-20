First 'Harry Potter,' now there's a 'Twilight' TV series underway with Stephenie Meyer involved

A new TV dawn is coming to "Twilight."

A television series based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling YA fantasy romance novels is in early development with Lionsgate TV, a person familiar with the project but not authorized to speak publicly tells USA TODAY.

No further details on how the "Twilight" project will be adapted to TV were available, but Meyer will be involved, the source said.

Lionsgate declined to comment.

The expansion of Meyer's novels has long been discussed, and the development comes a week after streaming service Max announced a "Harry Potter" TV series that will explore all of author J.K. Rowling's novels over a decade with a new cast.

Meyer started a fan phenom when she published "Twilight" in 2005, the first of four novels in the series that included "New Moon," "Eclipse" and "Breaking Dawn." The saga has sold more than 160 million copies worldwide and been translated to 49 languages.

The five "Twilight Saga" films – starring Kristen Stewart as high schooler Bella Swan involved in a love triangle with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) – made more than $3.4 billion at the box office worldwide between 2008 and 2012.

2008's "Twilight" opened to a shocking $70 million at the box office, which didn't surprise director Catherine Hardwicke, who saw "Twi-hard" fans camping outside the Los Angeles theater for days before the world premiere. Even the director received a rock star welcome visiting fans camping out for a spot near the red carpet – a sign of the rabid fandom that would become a trademark of the "Twilight" films.

"I had a camera to my face filming and people still recognized me, they were yelling 'Catherine!' " Hardwicke told USA TODAY for the film's 10th anniversary. "I'm not even an actor."

The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of the budding "Twilight" TV project on Wednesday, reported that potential scriptwriters and the studio were still determining "what the specific take on 'Twilight' will be and if it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot."

