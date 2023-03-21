First-generation iPhone sells for almost £45,000

Andrew Williams
·2 min read
RR Auctions estimated its value at $20,000 (£16,321), but the bids tore past that figure (RR Auction)
RR Auctions estimated its value at $20,000 (£16,321), but the bids tore past that figure (RR Auction)

A first-generation iPhone has sold for almost $55,000 at auction, equivalent to roughly £44,800, as spotted by MacRumors.

This was more than $54,000 over the original $599 price tag of the device.

The iPhone was not sold on eBay, where a couple of cheeky bidders can radically raise the price beyond a realistic estimate, but by RR Auction. It sells high-value items such as hand-drawn manuscripts from composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach.

Your old iPhone, hidden in the back of a drawer, is not going to earn you the equivalent of a hefty house deposit, though. This listing was for a sealed original iPhone from 2007.

RR Auctions estimated its value at $20,000 (£16,321), but the bids tore past that figure.

As part of the listing, RR Auctions says the seller was given an iPhone because they worked at Apple at the time, but already owned an iPhone. As such, this particular one was left factory sealed for the intervening 16 years.

First-generation iPhones on eBay have recently sold for around £100 or less, although the majority have serious issues such as damaged displays or non-functional Home buttons.

However, this is not the most expensive iPhone we’ve seen sold at auction, even in the last few months.

In February 2023, LCG Auctions sold another first-generation iPhone for $63,356 (£51,709). Owner Karen Green says her friends bought her the phone after starting a new job, but that she had left it sealed as she had only recently bought a new mobile.

The phone featured on an “Antiques Appraiser” slot in the US TV show Treasure Hunt Tuesday, where a supposed expert valued the sealed iPhone at $5,000.

An October 2022 iPhone sale also made headlines after the auction finished at $39,339 (£32,120), again held by LCG Auctions in the US.

However, these figures will seem small fry when compared with some of the sums achieved in video game auctions in the last few years.

In July 2021, a copy of Nintendo 64 game Super Mario 64 sold for £1.27 million, beating the previous record of £539,000 set earlier that year in an auction for a Super Mario Bros. game for the earlier NES console. The record would go on to be beaten again in August when a sealed copy of the same game sold for approximately £1.6 million.

These high-value auctions were held by Heritage Auctions in the US, and caused some controversy, with accusations of a conspiracy between Heritage and game condition grading outfit Wata, to inflate prices. The claims were denied by both parties.

Few of us will have sealed games from the 1980s and 1990s in the loft. But, if you do have a retro games library sitting around, it could be worth seeing how much they fetch on eBay. Some are worth a small fortune even if they are well-used.

Latest Stories

  • BlackBerry signs up to $900 million patent deal after sale to Catapult collapses

    Malikie Innovations Ltd will buy the patents and pay $170 million in cash on deal closing, and another $30 million three years later. BlackBerry will also get annual cash royalties from the profits generated from the patents, relating to its messaging and wireless networking among others. Malikie is a newly formed unit of intellectual property monetization firm Key Patent Innovations Ltd.

  • A foldable iPhone may be able to shut itself to protect the screen if it's dropped, Apple patent application shows

    The patent application for a "self-retracting display device," dated March 16, suggests Apple is still thinking a foldable smartphone.

  • Google's artificially intelligent 'Bard' set for next stage

    Google announced Tuesday it's allowing more people to interact with “ Bard,” the artificially intelligent chatbot the company is building to counter Microsoft's early lead in a pivotal battleground of technology. In Bard's next stage, Google is opening a waitlist to use an AI tool that's similar to the ChatGPT technology Microsoft began deploying in its Bing search engine to much fanfare last month. And last week, Microsoft embedded more AI-powered technology in its word processing, spreadsheet

  • New push to ban TikTok as CEO testifies before Congress

    TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before Congress on Thursday amid calls for the hugely popular app to be banned. There’s a chance the days of endlessly swiping through videos on the platform are numbered. So how did we get here? Alex Zhu and Luyu Yang originally launched an app called Musical.ly way back in 2014. It became especially popular in the U.S. among tweens and preteens who would use it to share videos of themselves lip syncing to songs. ByteDance, meanwhile, was already running TikTok, and seeing how popular Musical.ly was, bought the company for $1 billion in 2017. It merged the two apps in 2018, bringing all Musical.ly users over to TikTok and kickstarting what would become one of the world’s most popular social media platforms. But TikTok’s connection to China, coupled with the fact that it’s so popular with younger users, sent regulators and politicians in the U.S. and abroad into overdrive. The government’s beef with the app is over whether it’s shipping U.S. users’ data to China which then uses it to spy on Americans and spread pro-Beijing propaganda and disinformation. A number of states and federal agencies, not to mention the military, have banned the use of the app on official devices and networks. Key video takeaways 0:10 How TikTok controversy started 0:45 Calls for TikTok to be banned 1:10 U.S. Govt.’s main beef with TikTok

  • So Many Top-Rated Wireless Earbuds Are On Sale At Amazon Right Now

    Amazon is home to thousands of wireless earbuds. Amazon is currently hosting lots of deals on wireless earbuds, including some customer favorites, from the second-generation Apple AirPod Pros to the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds to the LG Tone Free TF8s.

  • If you own a cell phone, you'll be the target of a scammer

    Your cell phone remains the hottest target for scammers. Two scam alerts prove it.

  • REFILE-Nvidia set to reveal new AI technologies at annual conference

    Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang is expected on Tuesday to disclose new artificial intelligence chips and technologies at the company's annual conference for software developers. Analysts will be watching for the Santa Clara, California-based company to give more details about how it plans to widen accessibility to processing power like to that used to develop fast-rising technologies such as the chatbot ChatGPT. Last month, Huang told investors it would launch its own cloud computing service to offer more readily available access to large systems built with its chips.

  • 'Bye, AirPods': These Beats buds are giving Apple a run for its money — and they're on sale

    Incredible noise-cancellation, awesome battery life and cool colors to boot.

  • UPDATE 2-TikTok hits 150 mln U.S. monthly users, up from 100 million in 2020

    TikTok said on Monday the short-video sharing app now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million it said it had in 2020. The Chinese-owned app confirmed the figure ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony set for Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. On Friday, six more U.S. senators backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok on national security grounds.

  • Ottawa still advertising on TikTok despite banning it on government devices due to security concerns

    The federal government continues to advertise on TikTok, despite having banned the China-linked app from all government devices late last month due to security concerns. Ottawa told CBC News it's running several taxpayer-funded ad campaigns on TikTok, a video-sharing service popular with young people. The ads promote government messaging on topics such as public safety, armed forces recruitment and online disinformation, said the Privy Council Office last week. The advertising campaigns pose no

  • TikTok hits 150 million U.S. monthly users, up from 100 million in 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok said on Monday the short-video sharing app now has 150 million monthly active users in the United States, up from 100 million it said it had in 2020. The Chinese-owned app confirmed the figure ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony set for Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. On Friday, six more U.S. senators backed bipartisan legislation to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok on national security grounds.

  • Microsoft's EU remedies target only cloud streaming rivals, sources says

    Microsoft Corp's remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. software giant has been trying to allay the Commission's concerns that the deal may reduce competition for console and personal computers, PC operating systems and cloud game streaming services.

  • My Miscarriage Left Me Heartbroken. An Anonymous Group Got Me Through — And I've Still Never Met Them.

    "The women on the app understood my grief and bewilderment better than my own very supportive partner, because they’d been through it or something like it."

  • This surge protector's also a backup power supply — and it $45 off, today only

    All it takes is a sudden voltage spike or an intense electrical storm to fry your computer or TV. Choose safety first — and money too.

  • Which countries are banning - or censuring - TikTok?

    The UK is the latest nation to introduce some kind of restrictions on the use of the social media app. Here are the countries that have banned TikTok

  • Hackers target parents at top girl's school with fake fee discounts

    Parents at a top independent school for girls have been targeted by fraudsters offering fee discounts after an IT security breach, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Are in an "Argument" with the Palace Over the Coronation

    Prince William and Kate Middleton are in an argument with the palace over Prince George's role in the coronation.

  • Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Roaming Streets Naked: Report

    Danny Moloshok/ReutersFormer Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted roaming naked around Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The report comes just a few days after Bynes backed out of a panel at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut, citing illness.Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Bynes was walking through downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning alone and without any clothes. The 36-year-old actress supposedly waved down a car and informed the driver that s

  • Sen. Mark Kelly flew with Russian pilots in the Navy and with NASA, and he said the Russian fighter jet running into a US drone shows 'how incompetent they are'

    Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, compared the drone incident to the "incompetence that we see on the battle field every day in Ukraine."

  • CNN Reporter Puts Trump Attorney On Hot Seat About Phone Call To Increase Votes

    Pamela Brown persistently grilled Trump's evasive lawyer Drew Findling about the ex-president's call to Georgia asking for more votes to overturn the election.