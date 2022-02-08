First full-length Lightyear trailer introduces more details from Buzz's origin story

We all know Buzz Lightyear, the Space Ranger toy at the center of the Toy Story films. But what inspired Andy to get a Buzz toy in the first place? That's the question that Pixar's Lightyear film seeks to answer.

Ever since Lightyear was first announced at Disney's investors presentation in December 2020, questions have swirled about how exactly the film, headlined by Chris Evans, relates to Toy Story and the original Buzz Lightyear character voiced by Tim Allen. The new Lightyear trailer released Monday (the first to feature dialogue) answers some of those questions.

"My Lightyear pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?' I wanted to see that movie," director Angus MacLane said in a new statement accompanying the trailer. "And now I'm lucky enough to get to make it."

The trailer begins with Buzz about to embark on a test flight. "A year of work for a four-minute flight," he notes, before suddenly being grabbed by a mysterious green tentacle. Apparently Buzz and his compatriots have been stranded on a strange planet for more than year, and he's testing the spacecraft they've built to see if it's capable of getting them home. We see footage of Buzz in the cockpit, staring down the kaleidoscopic colors of hyperspace travel. You almost want him to utter the character's classic catchphrase "to infinity and beyond," but this trailer doesn't go there yet.

We are also introduced to Sox, a strange cat robot voiced by Peter Sohn, and "a massive robot" that may or may not be the inspiration for Buzz's classic foe Emperor Zurg ("if the core elements of what Buzz is were to be paid off correctly...you'd probably want to make sure that at some point he had a recognizable antagonist," MacLane teased to EW last year). Disney also revealed that the film's voice cast includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr., though their characters are only glimpsed briefly (if at all) in the new trailer.

Lightyear hits theaters June 17, 2022. Watch the new trailer above.

