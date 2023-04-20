First female FA chair to deliver lecture in Nottingham

The first female chair of the Football Association (FA) is to visit Nottingham to deliver a lecture.

Debbie Hewitt will speak at Nottingham Business School for the second of its Business Leaders Lectures series.

Ms Hewitt will talk about her career at household names including White Stuff Limited and Marks and Spencer, as well as her time as the first female managing director of RAC.

Attendees will be able to ask her questions at an open Q&A session.

In 2021, British Vogue listed Ms Hewitt in the Vogue 25 - its annual list of the UK's most influential women and she took on her current FA role in January 2022.

She said she was delighted to speak at Nottingham Trent University's (NTU) business school.

She said: "It's a privilege to be able to speak to the next generation of business leaders and I'm looking forward to sharing the knowledge and experience that I've gained throughout my career, and to hearing their perspectives on how businesses might attract them in the future."

'Successful career'

Ms Hewitt was awarded an MBE for services to business and the public sector in the New Year Honours List in 2011.

In July 2022 she was awarded the Honorary Degree Doctor of Business Administration by Nottingham Trent University, in recognition of her significant contribution to business and the public sector.

The series is part of a programme of events organised by Nottingham Business School, part of Nottingham Trent University, to give students, the wider business community and alumni the opportunity to hear directly from people who lead public and private sector organisations.

Executive dean of the business school Prof Baback Yazdani said: "We are delighted to have Debbie Hewitt to join us for our lecture later this month and share her experiences and insight from a long-spanning successful career in business."

Ms Hewitt's lecture will take place from 17:30 BST on 25 April in NTU's Newton building.

