First Fed Bank Releases SASB Report

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB), releases first report following framework set by Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The SASB Fact Sheet communicates the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, actions, and results.

“As a community bank, our commitment to local communities goes far beyond offering financial products, services, and expertise. We are dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our region,” stated Matt Deines, President and CEO of First Fed. “Our investments in sustainability will drive long-term value for all our stakeholders.”



Recent ESG achievements include implementing of e-records and e-signature technologies resulting in waste reduction; launching an internal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program; and hiring a 50% female leadership team. Related data is available in the SASB Fact Sheet.



About the Company



First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company that primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution which has served customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches, 2 business centers, and 2 ITMs. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, diversifying our loan product mix, expanding our deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing our infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of our customers.



