First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

Converse, IN, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on September 14, 2021 the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021. This quarterly dividend represents a 12.5% increase over the $0.32 dividend declared in September 2020.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR

CONTACT: Tade J Powell First Farmers Financial Corporation 765-395-3316 tade.powell@ffbt.com



