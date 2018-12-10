First F1 2019 Pirelli tyre allocation under new system revealed

First tyre allocation under new system revealed

Pirelli has revealed its compound choices for the first four Formula 1 grands prix of the 2019 season in its new simplified designation of soft, medium and hard.

Although those three basic names will be in play at each event, Pirelli has a new C1-C5 system for notifying which actual compound is being used on a given weekend.

The C1 is the hardest, and the C5 is the softest.

So that you can keep track of what's going on at the @ymcofficial test, we've prepared this handy guide to next year's tyres... #F1 pic.twitter.com/gYkcUgvmTQ — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) November 27, 2018





There are now only five tyres in the range, instead of the seven that were available previously.

The old hard compound was rarely used in 2018 while the orange superhard back-up tyre was not required.

Australia, China and Azerbaijan will use the C2, C3 and C4.

In the case of the Chinese Grand Prix this represents a change on 2018, because Pirelli used the medium, soft and ultrasoft, skipping the supersoft.

Some gifts ? come early. Here are the #Fit4F1 compounds for the #AusGP, #BahrainGP, #ChineseGP and #AzerbaijanGP! (Quick Reminder - In 2019 there will only be 3 colours per race, but 5 different compounds available: C1 is the hardest, C5 the softest) pic.twitter.com/ijoIzO3kqb — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) December 10, 2018





This year the three compounds will be consecutive in the range, rather than missing a step.

The company's hardest 2019 tyre will be available in Bahrain alongside the C1, C2 and C3 compounds will be used.

Pirelli has made the announcement on Monday December 10 because there's a 14-week deadline for flyaway races, and only eight for European events.

The next confirmation is likely to be for Canada in February, followed by Spain.

