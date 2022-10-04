First-Ever Social Impact Audio Conference to Feature Leaders in CSR

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / In the world of corporate purpose, building community is important.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) have become the responsibility of every organization, whether that be private or public. Everyone recognizes the importance, and the potential impact that is made when we all contribute to the communities in which we live and work.

But with so many shifting priorities, regulations, and barriers, how can you break through and launch, manage, and measure a successful program?

There are many factors to consider: How do I get started? How can I measure my impact? What are the best tools to use?

On October, 12, 2022, you can find many of these answers.

Submittable, a social impact platform used by thousands of companies, governments, and philanthropic organizations to manage their social impact programs and maximize their impact, is hosting the Impact Studio Conference for CSR and ESG practitioners. Impact Studio Conference is a free audio conference with an impressive lineup of thought leaders exploring how to build your CSR program (and career) around a clear purpose.

Not only will you hear some incredible conversations with industry leaders, you'll have the chance to connect with a group of dedicated CSR professionals in an exclusive peer community.

The conference speakers include:

Angela Parker of Realized Worth

Carmen Perez of Better Next

Kari Niedfeldt-Thomas of CECP

Patricia Toothman of Splunk

Jen Carter of Google

They'll dig into complex topics such as impact measurement, data, employee engagement, and the future of corporate purpose.

Register today to get access to five sessions and one live panel webinar on building your CSR program and career around a clear purpose.

