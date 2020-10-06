First Ever Glass Break Warranty Released by Innovative Aftermarket Group, Inc

Innovative Aftermarket Group, Inc. is pleased to announce IAS as their first warranty partner. dFence produces advanced security products for the automotive market.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Innovative Aftermarket Group, Inc., manufacturer of dFence Auto Security Products, is pleased to announce IAS as their first warranty partner. dFence is a producer of advanced security products for the automotive market, the latest of which is the dFence Glass Break Alarm. In the event a car window is broken, this passive alarm system will emit a high-decibel sound to alert the vehicle owner, unlike OEM alarm systems, which are not triggered by a broken window. IAS has designed a first-ever warranty for the glass break alarm, promising vehicle owner's reimbursement up to a $1,000 over the life of the contract.

More information about dFence Auto Security Products can be found at: dFencegps.com

"We're excited to be first in our market to bring this new product to our distribution partners," says Ryan Smith, Senior Vice President of Marketing at IAS. "IAG has a proven track record in the auto security industry and partnering with them was a no-brainer for our organization."

IAS is a leading warranty company and administrator in the automotive marketplace with recent mergers and acquisitions placing them with over 8,000 dealer customers and more than 400 agents.

Innovative Aftermarket Group, Inc., has been a leader in the GPS and advanced auto security products for over 20 years. "We are excited about the opportunity to take a successful product and combine it with the IAS Glass Break Warranty, providing even more value to dealers and consumers as car break-ins are at an all-time high," says Tony Avila, CEO of Innovative Aftermarket Group.

Additional upgrades to the dFence Glass Break Alarm product include:

dFence GPS - dFence GPS offers a wide range of dealer lot management and lot security features. Adding the Glass Break Alarm with glass-break notifications takes consumer security to the next level.

dFence Cam - dFence Cam is also a patented dFence product. When combining dFence Glass, GPS, and Cam, the dFence d3 product covers all aspects of security for the vehicle owner. When a "triggered event" occurs, such as a vehicle break-in, the d3 product will take pictures in real-time and send them to the owner with time, date, location, and, if moving, the speed and direction with map view. dFence brings unparalleled security and management features to the dealer and customer.

For more information contact media relations: Tony Avila, https://www.dfencegps.com or (877) 842-4477

