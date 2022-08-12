A marvellous, mysterious trip to Iceland at the Proms, plus the best of August’s classical concerts

Eva Ollikainen conducts the BBC Philharmonic at the Proms - Chris Christodoulou

Prom 34, BBC Phil/Ollikainen, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★★

Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s newest work, ARCHORA, is a score that will travel far, and not just because it is a co-commission by many of the world’s leading musical organizations. Yet while its massive and mysterious soundscape could perhaps come only from the composer’s native Iceland, it felt as if it had been conceived with this world premiere at the BBC Proms in mind and certainly made the most of the Royal Albert Hall’s idiosyncratic acoustics.

Much credit here is also due to the conductor Eva Ollikainen, in her Proms debut. A Finn currently based in Reykjavik as chief conductor of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, she brought a Nordic perspective to the whole programme but made an especially impressive start with the Thorvaldsdottir, controlling the music’s steady yet shifting pulse with an ear for its detail and drawing excellent playing from the BBC Philharmonic.

Exploring the notion of primordial energy, ARCHORA (Thorvaldsdottir’s titles frequently reflect a fondness for capital letters) opens slowly and with a low growl in the orchestra, building towards a dark mass of sound from which flecks of detail escape momentarily. Full of surprises yet satisfyingly logical, Thorvaldsdottir’s brand of Nordic spectralism is summed up in this work scored for large orchestra including organ (but no trumpets), and in which melodic contours emerge as the piece lulls itself towards resolution.

ARCHORA feels a little like a contemporary answer to Sibelius, and that notion was underlined here in the organic flow of Ollikainen’s performance of the Finnish composer’s Second Symphony. Not so much primordial as elemental, this symphony can be understood in part as a northern longing for light, and that was reflected in the unfolding of spring in the second movement and the blaze of the finale.

The concert’s centrepiece was something different but no less remarkable: a highly personal account of Elgar’s Cello Concerto in which Kian Soltani was the questing soloist. He made the opening movement’s sad song feel like endless melody, but then everything had a sense of musing introspection and he found more intimacy than usual by bringing such virtuosic lightness to the second movement. The chestnut tone of Soltani’s cello was ideal in this autumnal work, and together he and Ollikainen explored the inevitability (despite the trickle of later works) of this Elgarian swansong. Soltani’s own arrangement for cello and strings of the Ukrainian folksong “Lovely Minka” made a haunting and meaningful encore.

Story continues

Available on BBC Sounds and iPlayer until Oct 10. The Proms continue until Sept 10. Tickets: 020 7589 8212; bbc.co.uk/prom

John AllisonProm 25, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★☆

Theramin virruoso Carolina Eyck and the BBC Philharmonic at the Proms - Chris Christodoulou

Thursday night’s Prom could have been entitled “Miracle on Kensington Gore”. The miracle happened when Carolina Eyck, a virtuoso performer on the electronic instrument known as the theremin, performed the concerto Eight Seasons written for her by Finnish composer Kalevi Aho.

The instrument itself, invented by Russian engineer Léon Theremin in 1919, looks deeply unimpressive: a shiny standing rod and a tower and a box with dials at Eyck’s feet that she sometimes twiddled. But mostly she performed delicate hand-movements in the space between them, which disturbed a magnetic field around the machine. There emerged in response an uncanny sound somewhere between an angelic voice and a bird-call. A twitch of a little finger would raise the trembling “voice” a fraction; a cat’s paw feint would produce a sci-fi swoop. As if that weren’t enough Eyck would sometimes sing duets with the machine.

All this was entrancing. As for Aho’s piece, it evoked the Eight Seasons of the Sami people of Lapland with delicate suggestiveness. There were sudden storms with Eyck in duet with high horns, surprisingly warm major chords, frozen nights evoked by impossibly high notes on the theremin, echoed by beautifully mournful playing from the BBC Philharmonic under conductor John Storgårds. It was poetic but indulgently long and shapeless, and it was only Eyck’s amazing artistry and that extraordinary sound that saved the piece from outstaying its welcome.

Then came the two-movement orchestral piece Vista from 2019 by another Finnish composer, Kaija Saariaho. It was apparently inspired by the Californian coastline, but the sounds suggested a deep Finnish fog, broken by shafts of wan sunlight when a single assertive note would emerge through the dense web of sound. In the second movement the piece tried vainly to whip itself into rhythmic life, but the music would always sink back to a beautiful but essentially dispiriting torpor.

After that, the clarity and economy of Shostakovich’s 15th (and final) Symphony felt like an invigorating jolt of energy. The deliberately trivial little melodies and Rossini quotations, mingled with a funeral chorale for brass and echoes of Wagner at his darkest were disconcerting enough. But there were also moments where Shostakovich ventured into abstract modernism, with three tempos unfolding at once in the strings, and two impenetrably dense chords like patches of colour in an abstract painting. It added up to a perfect enigma, which this performance caught with aloof, razor-sharp clarity. IH

Available on BBC Sounds and iPlayer until Oct 10. The Proms continue until Sept 10. Tickets: 020 7589 8212; bbc.co.uk/prom

Prom 22, Aurora Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★★

The Aurora Orchestra, conducted by Nicholas Collon - Mark Allan

A Prom can give you width of musical experience, or depth, but rarely both. Either you’re enthused and entertained and leave with a smile on your face, or you get a profound spiritual journey that makes you reluctant to applaud at the end.

The wonderful thing about this Prom was that we got both.

In the first half, Shostakovich’s First Violin Concerto took us to a very lost and lonely region of human experience; in the second we returned to light and life with Beethoven’s immortal Fifth Symphony. Sandwiched in between came a listening guide to the latter, which was brilliantly enjoyable as well as hugely informative.

On stage was the Aurora Orchestra, that extraordinary group of young musicians who’ve shaken up the orchestral world with their elegantly choreographed events, in which the orchestra reconfigures itself before our very eyes. We would see a fine example of that later in the guide to Beethoven’s Fifth, but we got a hint of it at the very beginning with a performance of O-Mega, the final piece of the great Greek modernist Iannis Xenakis, who was born 100 years ago. The ritualised exchanges between a lone percussionist high up on the choir terraces and groups of string, wind and brass players below and either side of him were diamond-hard and perfectly enigmatic.

Then came Shostakovich’s concerto, in which the soloist was the diminutive, fiery Moldovan Patricia Kopatchinskaja. In the opening Nocturne, the packed hall was reduced to utter stillness by her wavering melodic line, infinitely fragile yet somehow indomitable. In her hugely long solo passage (“cadenza”, as it’s known), she began so quietly I doubted whether listeners in the balcony could hear her, but it meant that the savagery of the final Burlesque registered with immense force.

After the interval came that guided tour to the Beethoven masterpiece from the orchestra, broadcaster Tom Service and conductor Nicholas Collon. They didn’t just tell us about the myriad transformations of that famous Da-da-da-DUM rhythm, and the connections between the symphony and the Marseillaise and Mozart’s great 40th symphony – they showed them by playing simplified excerpts, with different players moving centre-stage as their parts became more prominent.

Finally came a performance of the whole piece, played (like Xenakis’s) from memory, and with the players standing to attention. Did it seem so riveting and overwhelmingly joyous because our ears and minds had just been sharpened, or because the performance itself was so wonderfully balanced between urgency and grace? It was delightfully hard to say. IH

Available on BBC Sounds and iPlayer until Oct 10. The Proms continue until Sept 10. Tickets: 020 7589 8212; bbc.co.uk/proms

Prom 21, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★☆

Prom 21: Gaming Prom: the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Robert Ames, at the Royal Albert Hall - Mark Allan

The first ever Gaming Prom brought a packed crowd of gaming fans, of all ages. There were the chaps of a certain age who probably cut their gaming teeth on Space Invaders back in 1978, and even bigger numbers of young ones.

They were clearly delighted by this concert, which traced almost the entire history of gaming music in chronological order, from the stiff little melodies and slapstick burps and swoops of 1980s music to the intoxicating full-orchestral panoramas of the 2000s. The younger listeners seemed to enjoy the “primitive” scores just as much as the older fans did, suggesting that nostalgia is built into the whole gaming experience.

The challenge of this event was to allow us to enjoy the real live sound of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on stage, while conjuring that massive, essentially digital immersive sound that creates the feeling of an alternative universe. It must be said that everyone involved – the sound engineers, the arrangers who adapted the music for the concert situation, and the players of the RPO – rose to the challenge magnificently.

In the music for the older numbers, there was the additional problem of reinventing primitive early-digital sounds for the orchestra. Matt Rogers wittily evoked the tedium and sudden excitement of loading a game from a cassette machine in his Loading Chronos, but the evening’s real triumph of recreation came from the composer Chaines, whose recreation of scores for Pokémon, Ecco and Secret of Mana was so uncannily close they prompted delighted laughter from the gamers all around me.

Then we were onto the Hollywoodish grandeur of The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy VIII, Kingdom Hearts and others. Never have I heard so many impressive orchestral climaxes laden with cymbal crashes, combined with a wide-open-spaces sound that make me think the true ancestor of gaming music is the classic Hollywood Western score. The outlier in all this was the dark, dystopian score of Battlefield 2042. Although the arrangement by the evening’s conductor Robert Ames was ingenious, the music lost some of that metallic, shiny horror that is its essence.

Finally it was back to grandeur, for the score to the 2012 game Dear Esther. Just two lush major chords, rocking back and forth, with a big melody over the top; it could hardly have been simpler. Like gaming itself, it delivered the kind of massive sugar rush that stills all criticism, and it drove the audience wild.

See this Prom on BBC Four on Friday at 8.00pm. Available on BBC Sounds and iPlayer until Oct 10. The Proms continue until Sept 10. Tickets: 020 7589 8212; bbc.co.uk/proms





