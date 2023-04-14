First-ever Bachelorette star Trista Sutter claims producers ‘sold her clothes’ during filming

First-ever Bachelorette star Trista Sutter has claimed that producers “sold her clothes” while filming her season of the show.

The 50-year-old reality star, who appeared in the first season of The Bachelorette in 2003, reflected on her experience with the franchises during Thursday’s episode of the Almost Famous OGs podcast, along with two former Bachelor stars, Bob Guiney and Ben Flajnik. During the conversation, Flajnik told podcast hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon that he still had all the suits he wore while starring asThe Bachelor.

Sutter then chimed in to discuss her outfits on the show, as she recalled the shopping trip that she took before filming The Bachelorette.

“I had a connection to Saks, I ended up making a deal with Saks Fifth Avenue and went shopping,” she said. “This was my own thing, like it had nothing to do with producers. I get all this stuff, and I’m all prepared.”

However, she said that “halfway through” the filming process, she noticed some clothes were missing, before claiming that the franchise sold part of her wardrobe.

“I’m going in my closet, and I’m like, ‘Wait, where are my clothes?’” Sutter recalled. “And they are like, ‘We’ve been selling them’… Selling them! There’s like these soap opera things where they sell clothes in LA.”

The TV star, who was also the first runner up in season one of The Bachelor, emphasised that while she was “the one who organised all of this stuff”, the show’s producers still sold it.

“And I ended up keeping a few of the formal dresses,” she said. “But they sold my clothes, not their clothes, my clothes.”

In her season of The Bachelorette, Sutter got engaged to Ryan Sutter. The pair got married in 2003 and went on to have two children: Maxwell, 13, and Blakesley, 12

During the Almost Famous OGs podcast episode, Flajnik noted that he had a different experience than Sutter, as he said that his stylist, Carey Fetman, sent him new clothes after filming for his season of The Bachelor ended. However, Fetman was not Sutter’s stylist during her season.

“If Carey Fetman liked you enough, he’d send you home with The Bachelor or The Bachelorette wardrobe,” he said. “I remember I showed up back to my house in San Francisco and there were like six suitcases on my front door step one day.”

This isn’t the first time that former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars have discussed their wardrobe on the show. Former contestant Daria Rose, who appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor in 2022, previously discussed how much she spent on her dresses for the show. After she took the TikTok to showcase her outfits, she then revealed, at the end of her video, that she spent a total of $2,238 on all of those looks.

In 2018, Bekah Martinez, who was a contestant on season 22 of The Bachelor, also opened up how much she paid for on clothes to wear the show.

“I needed a bunch of heels that I didn’t have,” she said during an interview with Glamour. “I probably spent about $700 or $800 on that stuff, but when I got back to Los Angeles, I was so broke I returned everything that still had tags on.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for The Bachelorette for comment.