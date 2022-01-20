FIRST ENERGY METALS DRILLS 1.56 PERCENT LITHIUM OXIDE OVER 6 METERS IN DRILL HOLE LC-21-18 AT AUGUSTUS LITHIUM PROPERTY
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CNSX: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-18 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected several spodumene bearing lithium pegmatite intercepts from 58.2 metres (m) to 160 m drilled depth; of which the most promising intercept grading 1.56 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) over 6 m at 114 m drilled depth, and a second 19 m wide intercept grading 0.48% Li2O at 141 m drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals such as beryllium (Be), cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb), rubidium (Rb) and tantalum (Ta).
Highlights (see Table 1 for details)
7.5 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 58.2 m with lithium grades in the range of 0.15% to 0.59% Li2O.
1.9 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 104.4 m with average lithium grade of 0.55% Li2O.
6 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 114 m with average grade of lithium 1.56% Li2O, 218.83 parts per million (ppm) Be, 56.75 ppm Cs, 77.78 ppm Nb, 1,297.83 ppm Rb, and 88.98 ppm Ta.
19 m wide spodumene pegmatite zone at 141 m with average grade of lithium 0.48% Li2O, 152.84 ppm Be, 53.42 ppm Cs, 93.57 ppm Nb, 1,854.16 ppm Rb, and 68.75 ppm Ta.
Drill hole LC-21-18was drilled during Phase 1 in 2021 at Augustus Prospect, UTM location: 287095.86E, 5367778.51N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 44.65 degrees (TN), Dip -64 degrees with a total drilled depth of 249 m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width. The drill core was logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates, standards and blanks were inserted at industry standard intervals. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.
"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
CEO & Director
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Forward-looking Information
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.
The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-18 Assay Highlights
Analyte Symbol
Depth From
Depth To
Total Thickness
Li
Li2O
Be
Cs
Nb
Rb
Ta
Unit Symbol
m
m
m
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
ppm
Detection Limit
3
3
0.1
2.4
0.4
0.2
Analysis Method
FUS-MS-Na2O2
201896
58.2
60
1.8
1910
0.41
101
37.5
29.7
274
64.9
201897
60
60.5
0.5
1640
0.35
48
274
67.3
2400
497
201898
64
65
1
2760
0.59
105
103
41.8
520
113
201899
65
65.7
0.7
712
0.15
58
6.3
54.6
58.1
105
201901
70.8
72
1.2
680
0.15
31
133
41
950
106
201902
76.7
78
1.3
1190
0.26
455
51.6
53.5
193
112
201903
88.4
89.2
0.8
317
0.07
229
139
81.1
373
120
201904
104.4
105
0.6
3770
0.81
194
40.5
78.8
338
150
201905
105
105.5
0.5
2660
0.57
192
28.7
82.8
247
180
201906
105.5
106.3
0.8
1270
0.27
176
35
87
312
180
201907
113.5
114
0.5
4850
1.04
157
202
72.9
1140
101
First Li Intercept
0
201908
114
115
1
9340
2.01
305
41.3
84.6
207
60.9
201909
115
116
1
6380
1.37
238
53.1
76
1450
104
201911
116
117
1
7990
1.72
188
83.7
72.8
1950
141
201912
117
118
1
6320
1.36
212
50.3
84.5
1290
92.1
201913
118
119
1
6070
1.31
175
58.3
76.8
1460
69.3
201914
119
120
1
7340
1.58
195
53.8
72
1430
66.6
Total / Average
114
120
6
7240
1.56
218.83
56.75
77.78
1297.83
88.98
201915
120
120.6
0.6
2270
0.49
147
52.5
83.8
1450
70.1
201916
140
141
1
217
0.05
248
38
27.8
433
24.2
Second Li Intercept
201917
141
142
1
1330
0.29
266
36.3
102.2
469
102
201918
142
143
1
3410
0.73
191
42.3
82.6
1110
62.4
201919
143
144
1
2700
0.58
186
54.8
86.3
1870
65.7
201921
144
145
1
2330
0.50
98
71.3
116.1
2770
66.7
201922
145
146
1
2970
0.64
80
70.1
93.4
2630
54
201923
146
147
1
674
0.14
133
40.9
103
1300
57.3
201924
147
148
1
1760
0.38
223
46.3
109.5
1440
85.7
201926
148
149
1
2760
0.59
242
63.6
106.3
1940
73.5
201927
149
150
1
3960
0.85
181
64.3
128.9
1500
118
201928
150
151
1
2570
0.55
105
66.5
100.7
2450
60.1
201929
151
152
1
3060
0.66
97
72.5
74.8
2740
78.5
201931
152
153
1
2760
0.59
111
41.3
84.8
1280
48.1
201932
153
154
1
659
0.14
131
44.7
94
1600
59.2
201933
154
155
1
1480
0.32
145
51
78.6
2250
46.1
201934
155
156
1
455
0.10
128
36.4
110.5
1500
96.6
201935
156
157
1
411
0.09
106
35.2
67.9
1440
50.7
201936
157
158
1
1980
0.43
150
65.4
75.9
2940
47.8
201937
158
159
1
6350
1.37
205
61.1
80.9
1920
70.2
201938
159
160
1
594
0.13
126
50.9
81.5
2080
63.6
Total / Average
141.00
160.00
19.00
2,221.74
0.48
152.84
53.42
93.57
1,854.16
68.75
201939
160
161
1
140
0.03
115
54.5
76.9
2750
63.1
201941
161
161.5
0.5
183
0.04
220
48.8
66.6
1610
41.2
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c8576.html