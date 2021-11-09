First Energy Metals Drills 1.43 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 4.5 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-14 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 4.5-meter-wide zone with 1.43 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 115.5 metres (m) drilled depth. Drill hole LC21-14 was drilled at location: 287261.9E, 5367851.1N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 218.55 degrees, Dip -45.6 degrees with a total drilled depth of 234m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
Highlights (see Table 1 for details)
Within the mineralized intersection, average lithium oxide values are in the range of 0.26% to 2.15% Li2O with an average of 1.43% Li2O over 4.5 metres at 115.5 metres.
Lithium (Li) values are in the range of 1,220 parts per million (ppm) to 10,000 ppm.
Beryllium (Be) is in the range of 67 ppm to 246 ppm, cesium (Cs) 12.8 ppm to 53 ppm, niobium (Nb) 5.7 ppm to 128.9 ppm, rubidium (Rb) 46.8 ppm to 446 ppm, and tantalum (Ta) 12.6 ppm 115 ppm.
The lithium pegmatite intersection has lower iron (Fe) values in the range of 0.41% to 0.58%.
There are smaller lower grade lithium pegmatites intersections listed below:
The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About the Augustus Lithium Property
The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".
About First Energy Metals Limited.
First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.
The company's strategy is to:
Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;
Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;
Create shareholder value through exploration success.
First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.
Forward-looking Information
Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.
The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
