First Energy Metals Drills 1.17 Percent Lithium Oxide over 19 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole NC21-16 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 19-meter-wide zone with 1.17 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 126 metres (m) drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 77.83 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 1,378.58 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 96.79 ppm, beryllium (Be) 181 ppm, cesium (Cs) 67.45 ppm. Average value of iron (Fe) is 0.47% (see Table 1 for details).

Drill hole LC21-16 was drilled at location: 287095E, 5367711N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 45 degrees, Dip 44.7 degrees with a total drilled depth of 288m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are pleased with the drilling results to date. This drill hole intersected larger drilled widths of lithium bearing zones than the historically reported intersections in this area".

The drill program is based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program which is currently underway. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which help in location and orientation of drill holes for the current drill program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who is contracted for the drill program. A B-20 drill rig is deployed for this work which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack has been built near the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date a total of 19 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of 3,200 m has been completed on the Property. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks are being inserted at an industry standard interval.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS
Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES
Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

  • Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

  • Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

  • Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD.

"Gurminder Sangha"
Gurminder Sangha
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-016 Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol

Depth From

Depth To

Total

Li

Li2O

Be

Cs

Fe

Nb

Rb

Ta

Unit Symbol

m

m

m

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

Detection Limit




3


3

0.1

0.05

2.4

0.4

0.2

Analysis Method




FUS-MS-Na2O2

201819

19.5

20.5

1

1610

0.35

370

438

1.29

40.9

2170

32.1

201821

31

32

1

3290

0.71

219

1010

2.51

46

4830

34.7

201822

32.33

33

0.67

3040

0.65

126

1020

2.75

52.9

4220

33.2

201823

33

34

1

961

0.21

232

173

0.74

8.9

1590

26.6

201824

124

125

1

1790

0.38

251

334

3.4

48.9

1890

73.7

201826

125

126

1

839

0.18

259

47.7

0.48

46

536

82

Start of mineralized intersection

201827

126

127

1

5250

1.13

212

50.1

0.27

67.2

1130

108

201828

127

128

1

6070

1.31

213

82.7

0.54

78.8

2000

101

201829

128

129

1

1750

0.38

178

75.6

0.24

69.2

1750

157

201831

129

130

1

4320

0.93

223

92.6

0.33

74.3

1920

129

201832

130

131

1

2560

0.55

136

74.5

0.53

67.2

1910

156

201833

131

132

1

3760

0.81

195

57.4

0.28

77.5

1010

88.9

201834

132

133

1

1780

0.38

321

65

0.53

59.9

1110

97.1

201835

133

134

1

3740

0.80

114

52.1

0.46

101.8

1360

73.9

201836

134

135

1

5970

1.28

174

39.3

0.82

111.8

828

56.7

201837

135

136

1

9440

2.03

109

61.1

0.48

76.5

1230

49.8

201838

136

137

1

8330

1.79

136

60.6

0.65

81.5

785

67.6

201839

137

138

1

7430

1.60

188

88.4

0.43

81.6

1460

83.1

201841

138

139

1

7500

1.61

182

79.4

0.33

80

1550

136

201842

139

140

1

8000

1.72

189

87.9

0.57

79.6

1670

178

201843

140

141

1

4920

1.06

212

71.9

0.37

77

1440

76.7

201844

141

142

1

5270

1.13

141

54.7

0.72

77

1010

78

201845

142

143

1

5040

1.08

176

63.6

0.37

60.5

1090

51.6

201846

143

144

1

5800

1.25

173

66.6

0.63

87.4

1420

54

201847

144

145

1

6360

1.37

167

58

0.4

70

1520

96.7

Total width / Average assays

126m

145m

19m

5436.32

1.17

181

67.45

0.47

77.83

1,378.58

96.79

201848

145

145.73

0.73

273

0.06

334

33

0.59

82.5

387

62.4

201849

173.5

174.5

1

699

0.15

232

135

1.22

89.2

824

71.6

201851

174.5

175.5

1

2670

0.57

505

52.7

0.36

83.6

670

63.8

201852

175.5

176.5

1

1360

0.29

265

33.3

0.59

89.1

483

70.1

201853

176.5

177.5

1

3170

0.68

241

68.4

0.43

76.3

1990

66.1

201854

177.5

178.5

1

5590

1.20

139

75.9

0.74

72.7

1990

67.8

201855

178.5

179.3

0.8

938

0.20

170

147

0.7

105.4

1300

75

201856

180.2

180.8

0.6

3660

0.79

194

46.9

0.75

87.5

869

69.5

201857

180.8

181.4

0.6

8340

1.79

205

150

0.69

61.2

1060

55.2

201858

183.6

184.5

0.9

1150

0.25

87

44.2

0.63

79.8

2030

39.7

201859

184.5

185

0.5

1270

0.27

97

36.7

0.42

112.6

1570

55.8

201861

185

186

1

5730

1.23

279

61.4

0.48

107.2

1580

60

201862

186

186.7

0.7

1800

0.39

139

88.1

0.8

77.3

893

61.8

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/01/c5282.html

Latest Stories

  • Canadiens down Maple Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto blows 3-1 series lead

    The Canadiens beat the odds and are off to the second round of the playoffs.The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are facing more uncomfortable questions following another post-season disaster.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Jazz survive late cold stretch to take 3-1 lead over Grizzlies

    A huge night from Jordan Clarkson helped push Utah past the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday.

  • Maple Leafs' superstars neutralized yet again as Canadiens complete epic comeback

    Montreal neutralized Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and earned every bit of its comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

  • Cizikas' OT goal lifts Islanders past Bruins 4-3 in Game 2

    Casey Cizikas scored on a breakaway with 14:48 gone in the first overtime and Semyon Varlamov returned to the net to make 39 saves, leading the Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.

  • Naomi Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open after media blackout controversy

    The world No. 2 is out of Roland Garros.

  • Ranking the Maple Leafs' most heartbreaking series-clinching losses

    The Maple Leafs have a plethora of demons to slay as they head into Monday's do-or-die Game 7 versus the Canadiens.

  • Tackled fan faces ban, criminal charges after running onto court during 76ers-Wizards game

    Welcome to the Monday edition of NBA fans behaving badly.

  • Serena Williams on Naomi Osaka's controversial French Open exit: 'I know what it's like'

    Serena has plenty of experience with controversy.

  • Mets activate Kevin Pillar just 2 weeks after he was hit in face by a 94 mph fastball

    Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch earlier this month.

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes eyes NFL's first 20-0 season as 2021 goal

    Given Mahomes' record as an NFL starter, seems like a fair goal.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Winners and losers of the postseason so far

    The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.

  • Report: Jake Paul to face former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in boxing match

    Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • Kevin Garnett blasts Kyrie Irving, Glen Davis appears to threaten him over Celtics logo stomp: 'You can't do that'

    Kevin Durant has thoughts.

  • Alonso powers Mets in return, deGrom beats Diamondbacks 6-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso homered and had four RBIs in his return from the injured list, Jacob deGrom pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. Making his second start since coming off the IL, deGrom (4-2) allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking none. He lowered his ERA to 0.71, the lowest for a qualifying starter through May since Phillies left-hander Curt Short was at 0.64 in 1964. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also had an RBI single for his ninth hit in eight starts this season. He was pulled after 70 pitches — the right-hander came back last Tuesday after missing a couple of weeks with tightness on his side. Alonso hit a two-run single in the third and a two-run homer in the seventh for his first four-RBI game since his rookie season in 2019. The big first baseman had been sidelined since May 19 with a sprained right hand, but returned to the injury-riddled Mets without a minor league rehab assignment. Mason Williams, just promoted from the minors, made a tough catch at the center-field fence in his Mets debut to stop the Diamondbacks as they tried to rally in the seventh. Kevin Pillar, wearing a protective mask on defense and the basepaths, came off the bench and singled in an inspirational return to the NL East leaders two weeks after getting hit square in the nose by a 95 mph fastball, causing multiple facial fractures. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bob Huhn, The Associated Press

  • Taylor delivers winning blow in 14-pitch at-bat for LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor drove in three runs with a tiebreaking double that capped a 14-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid. Taylor fouled off nine pitches — four in a row twice — by Genesis Cabrera before delivering the two-out, bases-loaded double for a 6-3 lead. Two batters earlier, Cabrera issued a bases-loaded walk to Will Smith that tied the game. The left-hander threw 34 pitches, 20 for strikes, in two-thirds of an inning. Taylor also homered in the second and doubled in the eighth, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Trevor Bauer (6-3) allowed four runs — three earned — and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked one. Gavin Lux hit a pair of solo homers for the Dodgers on manager Dave Roberts' 49th birthday. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty exited with left side tightness after five innings. He equaled his season high with nine strikeouts and walked one. The right-hander gave up two runs and two hits against his favorite team while growing up in nearby Burbank. With Flaherty gone, the Dodgers batted around in the sixth. Ryan Helsley (3-3) gave up a double to Max Muncy and a single to Justin Turner. Cabrera came in and loaded the bases on a walk to Cody Bellinger before walking Smith to force in the tying run. All four of the Cardinals' runs came on three homers off Bauer. Justin Williams went deep leading off the sixth with a shot that hit the screen on the right-field foul pole. Tommy Edman reached on second baseman Zach McKinstry's second throwing error of the game and scored on Dylan Carlson's homer for a 3-2 lead. Tyler O'Neill added a solo shot in the seventh that left the Cardinals trailing 6-4. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina combined to go 0 for 11 for St. Louis. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: SS Paul DeJong (left rib non-displaced fracture) will have further imaging done Thursday in St. Louis. He's making progress, playing catch, throwing and taking light swings. Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to throw five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. If all goes well, he'll rejoin the Dodgers after that. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (right forearm tightness) was to throw a simulated game for Oklahoma City on Monday. ... OF AJ Pollock (hamstring) was set to play for OKC on Monday and Tuesday before rejoining the Dodgers later this week. ... OF Mookie Betts was back in the lineup after sitting out Sunday when an allergic reaction affected his eyes. He took medication and was able to hit in the cage during the game. UP NEXT Cardinals: RHP John Gant (4-3, 1.81 ERA) starts Tuesday against the Dodgers for just the second time in his career and first since 2018. He held them hitless in three relief appearances in 2019, with the Cardinals winning all three games. Dodgers: It'll be a bullpen game on Tuesday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Wizards avoid being swept by 76ers, Embiid injured

    WASHINGTON (AP) — After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead — and their chance at the franchise’s first playoff sweep in 36 years. Bradley Beal’s 27 points, Russell Westbrook’s 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington’s strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia’s series edge to 3-1. Game 5 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series is Wednesday at Philadelphia. Won’t be easy for that one to be as eventful as this one was, including the third-quarter sight of a fan running out of the stands and onto the court before being slammed to the ground by a security guard. Nothing had as much of an effect on the outcome and, potentially, the rest of this postseason for Philadelphia, the East’s No. 1 seed, as what happened to Embiid, who came into the night averaging better than a point per minute in the series. JAZZ 120, GRIZZLIES 113 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, and the top-seeded Utah Jazz grabbed a 3-1 lead. Now the team with the NBA’s best record in the regular season can close out this first round, best-of-seven series Wednesday night in Game 5 in Salt Lake City. All-Star Rudy Gobert scored 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter. Jordan Clarkson, the NBA’s 6th man of the year winner, scored 24. Bojan Bogdanovic added 13, Mike Conley had 11. Ja Morant, who averaged 33.7 points through the first three games, scored 23 and had 12 assists for Memphis. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each added 21, De’Anthony Melton had all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter and Jonas Valanciunas finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Associated Press

  • Canadiens are Winnipeg-bound after dispatching Leafs in seven games

    TORONTO — Three times the Montreal Canadiens faced elimination. Three times they brushed off the pressure and grew stronger.After trailing 3-1 in their opening-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal roared back with three consecutive victories, finally dispatching the Leafs on their home Scotiabank Arena ice with a 3-1 victory on Monday.Asked about the pressure his team faced heading into Game 7, coach Dominique Ducharme pointed out it was nothing new."We played Game 5, Game 6 the same way, we had our backs to the wall," said Ducharme. "So for us tonight it was just the same mindset, the same way to prepare and I felt our guys were in the right place, and even more confident than before because we just won those last two games."So (Monday) was not that different of the day. I thought our guys handled it really well and I think it showed on the ice."Brendan Gallagher, Corey Perry and Tyler Toffoli, into an empty net, scored for the Canadiens, while Carey Price made 30 saves.If there was a turning point to the series comeback, Gallagher thought it came in Game 5 in Toronto, which the Habs won in overtime. "This was only my second Game 7 ever," said Gallagher, who scored his first goal since April 1 after missing six weeks with a broken thumb. "I remember the other one (in 2014), we actually lost Game 5 in Boston but I remember sitting around the room afterwards with the guys and we were telling each other we're winning the series, we felt like we had them."Their Game 5 win in Toronto sent the series back to Montreal, where they won in OT again, in front of 2,500 fans, the first crowd at an NHL game in Canada since the start of the pandemic."Playing in front of the crowd, I think you can see a little bit of extra jump in us," Gallagher said. "And you know coming here tonight, it's almost easier being on the road for these games. "I think every game we just had to find a way to make one more play than they did."The series win was the Habs' first since they dispatched the Ottawa Senators in six games in 2015 before being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the second round. They'll take on the rested Winnipeg Jets, who swept Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers in the Canadian-based North Division's other first-round series. That series was over in just six days, ending a week ago with a triple-overtime victory. The Canadiens were headed straight to the airport to fly to Winnipeg on Monday to prepare for Wednesday's second-round opener. While their comeback victory was a dagger to their Original 6 rival -- and the collective hearts of Toronto hockey fans -- they had little time to celebrate."We won a series, we're happy about that," Ducharme said. "But we want more so after tonight you need to turn the page. We'll take the all the goods that made us have success and bring that to the next one. So, it's not a time to celebrate for a few days. We enjoy it tonight, and we'll be preparing tomorrow."Canadiens centre Phillip Danault said there was some pride in holding Leafs sniper Auston Matthews to just one goal in the series."It's big for me personally. I think it's huge for the whole team," said Danault, who arrived for the post-game interview with a large pizza box, and shovelled in bites between answers. "We know we can play against big players. Everyone did his job. That's how we won."And (Carey) Price was solid every single night, giving us a chance. We've got a lot of pride in that dressing room, and we definitely want to get more."The series victory was big for Price, who struggled earlier this season. "I thought we had a pretty good chance all series," Price said. "Obviously, we win that game (5), we started gathering momentum, and we just kept at it and tried to keep that momentum going."Price had kind words for the defencemen in front of him. "Warriors, those guys. They were poised with the puck and they did an excellent job," he said.Game 2 of the second round is Friday in Winnipeg, then the series heads to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Mondesi, Minor lead Royals to 7-3 win over Pirates

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi hit a two-run homer, Mike Minor pitched six solid innings and the Kansas City Royals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Monday night. The Royals have won 10 of 16 to get back to .500 for the first time since an 11-game losing streak dropped them four games below. Minor (4-2) allowed two runs and five hits. He struck out seven and walked one. Chad Kuhl (0-2) took the loss in his return from the injured list. He gave up three runs and six hits in four innings. The Pirates got a run in the first on an RBI groundout by Bryan Reynolds after Adam Frazier led off with a double. Whit Merrifield opened the bottom half with a double and scored on a two-out single by Salvador Perez. The Royals added two in the second. Edward Olivares was hit by a pitch and scored on Hunter Dozier’s double. Dozier then scored on a shift-beating single by Kelvin Gutierrez. Kansas City loaded the bases but couldn’t score any more. The Pirates got within one on a two-out single in the third by Jacob Stallings that scored Kevin Newman. Mondesi hit a 417-foot drive beyond the bullpen in right field to give the Royals a 5-2 lead in the sixth. It was the second home run of the year for Mondesi, who was playing in his first home game this season. Reynolds connected on a long home run to straightaway center field for Pittsburgh. The Royals got two runs in the eighth. Gutierrez’s fielder’s choice drove in Nicky Lopez, and Michael A. Taylor’s double scored Gutierrez. TRAINER’S ROOM Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. In seven games, he has gone 6 for 24 (.250) with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs. ... LHP Austin Davis (left elbow sprain) has allowed two hits and one run while striking out 15 batters in a combined 7 1/3 innings of work in six rehab games between Class A Bradenton and Indianapolis. ... INF Colin Moran (left groin strain) and OF Phillip Evans (left hamstring strain) are expected to begin rehab assignments with Indianapolis this week. Royals: Mondesi was replaced in the bottom of the eighth. ROSTER MOVE RHP Nick Mears was optioned to Indianapolis to make room for Kuhl, who had been sidelined with right shoulder discomfort since April 18. In two rehab starts at Triple-A, he gave up two hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings. UP NEXT Pirates RHP Wil Crowe (0-3, 5.67 ERA) gets the ball for the finale of the two-game series. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings in his most recent start and has permitted seven earned runs in his last 6 1/3 innings. Royals RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 4.91) looks to rebound after a tough outing at Tampa Bay. He allowed six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Smale, The Associated Press

  • US beats Nicaragua to open 2nd chance at Olympic baseball

    PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Todd Frazier hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in a two-run first inning, St. Louis prospect Matthew Liberatore pitched one-run ball for five innings and manager Mike Scioscia’s U.S. team beat Nicaragua 7-1 Monday night in the first game of its second chance to qualify for the Olympics. Liberatore, a 21-year-old left-hander taken by Tampa Bay with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft who is 0-3 this year at Triple-A Memphis, allowed five hits with four strikeouts and a walk. Brandon Dickson, who failed to hold a ninth-inning lead against Mexico when the U.S. was three outs from qualifying at the Premier12 tournament in November 2019, got six outs, and Anthony Gose and Marc Rzepczynski three apiece, combining for four innings of hitless relief. The U.S. had 14 hits. Frazier’s sacrifice fly and Eric Fillia’s RBI single built a 2-0 lead in the first against 34-year-old lefty Carlos Teller. Ben Alegria cut the gap to 2-1 with a run-scoring, bases-loaded groundout in the second that was turned into a double play when Juan Diego Montes, who started on second, began heading home and was caught in a rundown. Mark Kolozsvary homered in the fourth and Filla added another run-scoring single in the sixth against Elvin Garcia that made it 4-1. Luke Williams hit an RBI single in the ninth and Jarren Duran followed with a two-run single off Osman Gutierrez. In the other Group A game, the Dominican Republic, with Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera in the starting lineup, won 5-2 over Puerto Rico. Luis Liberato hit a tiebreaking homer and Emilio Bonifacio had a go-ahead single in a two-run sixth inning. The U.S. plays the Dominican Republic on Tuesday at West Palm Beach and closes the first round Wednesday against Puerto Rico. In Group B openers at West Palm Beach, Venezuela beat Cuba 6-5 as the Yankees’ Robinson Chirinos, Milwaukee’s Hernán Pérez and Oakland’s Carlos Pérez homered. Canada blanked Colombia 7-0. The top two teams in each group advance to the super round on Friday and Saturday, and first-round results carry over. The top team from the super round joins Japan, Israel, Mexico and South Korea at the Olympic baseball tournament, to be played in Japan from July 28 to Aug. 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama. Second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualifier in June in Mexico, which will include Australia, Netherlands and Taiwan. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press