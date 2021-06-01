First Energy Metals Drills 1.17 Percent Lithium Oxide over 19 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property
VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole NC21-16 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 19-meter-wide zone with 1.17 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 126 metres (m) drilled depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 77.83 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 1,378.58 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 96.79 ppm, beryllium (Be) 181 ppm, cesium (Cs) 67.45 ppm. Average value of iron (Fe) is 0.47% (see Table 1 for details).
Drill hole LC21-16 was drilled at location: 287095E, 5367711N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 45 degrees, Dip 44.7 degrees with a total drilled depth of 288m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.
Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are pleased with the drilling results to date. This drill hole intersected larger drilled widths of lithium bearing zones than the historically reported intersections in this area".
The drill program is based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program which is currently underway. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which help in location and orientation of drill holes for the current drill program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who is contracted for the drill program. A B-20 drill rig is deployed for this work which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack has been built near the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date a total of 19 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of 3,200 m has been completed on the Property. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks are being inserted at an industry standard interval.
The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.
Code Ultratrace 7 – Peroxide Fusion – ICP and ICP/MS
Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.
ICP-MS
Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.
ICP-OES
Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About the Augustus Lithium Property
The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".
About First Energy Metals Limited.
First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.
The company's strategy is to:
Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;
Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;
Create shareholder value through exploration success.
First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.
Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-016 Sample assays highlights
Analyte Symbol
Depth From
Depth To
Total
Li
Li2O
Be
Cs
Fe
Nb
Rb
Ta
Unit Symbol
m
m
m
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
%
ppm
ppm
ppm
Detection Limit
3
3
0.1
0.05
2.4
0.4
0.2
Analysis Method
FUS-MS-Na2O2
201819
19.5
20.5
1
1610
0.35
370
438
1.29
40.9
2170
32.1
201821
31
32
1
3290
0.71
219
1010
2.51
46
4830
34.7
201822
32.33
33
0.67
3040
0.65
126
1020
2.75
52.9
4220
33.2
201823
33
34
1
961
0.21
232
173
0.74
8.9
1590
26.6
201824
124
125
1
1790
0.38
251
334
3.4
48.9
1890
73.7
201826
125
126
1
839
0.18
259
47.7
0.48
46
536
82
Start of mineralized intersection
201827
126
127
1
5250
1.13
212
50.1
0.27
67.2
1130
108
201828
127
128
1
6070
1.31
213
82.7
0.54
78.8
2000
101
201829
128
129
1
1750
0.38
178
75.6
0.24
69.2
1750
157
201831
129
130
1
4320
0.93
223
92.6
0.33
74.3
1920
129
201832
130
131
1
2560
0.55
136
74.5
0.53
67.2
1910
156
201833
131
132
1
3760
0.81
195
57.4
0.28
77.5
1010
88.9
201834
132
133
1
1780
0.38
321
65
0.53
59.9
1110
97.1
201835
133
134
1
3740
0.80
114
52.1
0.46
101.8
1360
73.9
201836
134
135
1
5970
1.28
174
39.3
0.82
111.8
828
56.7
201837
135
136
1
9440
2.03
109
61.1
0.48
76.5
1230
49.8
201838
136
137
1
8330
1.79
136
60.6
0.65
81.5
785
67.6
201839
137
138
1
7430
1.60
188
88.4
0.43
81.6
1460
83.1
201841
138
139
1
7500
1.61
182
79.4
0.33
80
1550
136
201842
139
140
1
8000
1.72
189
87.9
0.57
79.6
1670
178
201843
140
141
1
4920
1.06
212
71.9
0.37
77
1440
76.7
201844
141
142
1
5270
1.13
141
54.7
0.72
77
1010
78
201845
142
143
1
5040
1.08
176
63.6
0.37
60.5
1090
51.6
201846
143
144
1
5800
1.25
173
66.6
0.63
87.4
1420
54
201847
144
145
1
6360
1.37
167
58
0.4
70
1520
96.7
Total width / Average assays
126m
145m
19m
5436.32
1.17
181
67.45
0.47
77.83
1,378.58
96.79
201848
145
145.73
0.73
273
0.06
334
33
0.59
82.5
387
62.4
201849
173.5
174.5
1
699
0.15
232
135
1.22
89.2
824
71.6
201851
174.5
175.5
1
2670
0.57
505
52.7
0.36
83.6
670
63.8
201852
175.5
176.5
1
1360
0.29
265
33.3
0.59
89.1
483
70.1
201853
176.5
177.5
1
3170
0.68
241
68.4
0.43
76.3
1990
66.1
201854
177.5
178.5
1
5590
1.20
139
75.9
0.74
72.7
1990
67.8
201855
178.5
179.3
0.8
938
0.20
170
147
0.7
105.4
1300
75
201856
180.2
180.8
0.6
3660
0.79
194
46.9
0.75
87.5
869
69.5
201857
180.8
181.4
0.6
8340
1.79
205
150
0.69
61.2
1060
55.2
201858
183.6
184.5
0.9
1150
0.25
87
44.2
0.63
79.8
2030
39.7
201859
184.5
185
0.5
1270
0.27
97
36.7
0.42
112.6
1570
55.8
201861
185
186
1
5730
1.23
279
61.4
0.48
107.2
1580
60
201862
186
186.7
0.7
1800
0.39
139
88.1
0.8
77.3
893
61.8
Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values
