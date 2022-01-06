FIRST ENERGY METALS ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company has approved a 10-per-cent rolling restricted share unit plan whereby the company may issue up to 10 per cent of its issued capital as restricted share units to eligible directors, officers, employees and consultants. The restricted share unit plan was adopted by the company to provide incentives to its executives and service providers and to better align interests with shareholders while preserving the company's cash for furthering its exploration efforts.

In addition, the Company has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 240,000 common shares under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options will be exercisable for a period of five (5) years, at an exercise price of $0.35 per share.

The stock option grant will be subject to a four-month hold period and is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a well thought out work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the Property during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-14 Assay Highlights

Analyte Symbol





Li Li2O Be Cs Fe Nb Rb Ta Unit Symbol





ppm % ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit From To Total width 3

3 0.1 0.05 2.4 0.4 0.2 Analysis Method m m m FUS-MS-Na2O2 201719 106 107 1 969 0.21 151 1080 1.23 11 3300 17.5 201721 107 108 1 2,810 0.60 413 1150 2.75 47.9 4360 58.6 201722 113 113.5 0.5 1,680 0.36 29 157 3.03 27.1 409 53.7 Start of Mineralized Intersection 201723 115.5 116.5 1 10,000 2.15 227 49.6 0.58 96.4 446 115 201724 116.5 117 0.5 1,220 0.26 67 12.8 0.41 5.7 46.8 12.6 201726 117 118 1 8,620 1.85 181 53 0.49 66 820 54.1 201727 118 119 1 6,530 1.40 216 44 0.48 49.1 363 59.9 201728 119 120 1 4,150 0.89 246 24.8 0.41 128.9 163 261 Total Width / Average assays 115.5 120.0 4.5 6,104 1.43 187.40 36.84 0.47 69.22 367.76 100.52 201729 120 121 1 323 0.07 31 22.7 0.64 50.5 350 141 201731 127.5 128.5 1 2,510 0.54 83 106 2.05 64.3 1110 55.5 201732 128.5 129.5 1 96 0.02 12 11.6 0.33 162 270 119 201733 129.5 130.5 1 111 0.02 13 13.9 0.43 148.3 274 73.8 201734 130.5 131 0.5 276 0.06 22 43 1.13 59.5 271 40.1 201735 143.5 144 0.5 1,220 0.26 93 198 3.78 37 958 43.1 201736 144 145 1 115 0.02 279 29.8 0.46 102.3 328 97.6 201737 145 146 1 172 0.04 443 38 0.59 134.3 633 88.7 201738 146 147 1 1,080 0.23 236 37.9 0.57 88.2 1120 48.6 201739 147 148 1 114 0.02 256 29.6 0.46 75.6 495 66.4 201741 148 148.5 0.5 1,760 0.38 91 386 6.29 13.6 1300 10.5 201742 160 161 1 399 0.09 244 97.8 1.69 92.1 702 69.4 201743 165 166 1 40 0.01 157 15.5 0.47 152.3 544 91.1 201744 166 167 1 58 0.01 201 37.4 0.43 92.2 1370 64.3 201745 167 168 1 48 0.01 183 30 0.55 163.5 957 82.9 201746 168 168.9 0.9 55 0.01 248 19.3 0.44 161.7 618 119

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values

All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

