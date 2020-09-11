First Drive Review: The Kia Sonet is the compact SUV to beat

Technically, this is New Normal: Drive 2, after last week's Mercedes EQC that will eventually grace these pages. Procrastination remains from Old Normal. Kia accommodated lockdown travel restrictions by making the new Sonet compact SUV available to us in the verdant climes of an MIDC industrial area, where they run a rather swank training centre. As is the fashion, health declarations were signed, temperature checks done and cars sanitised within an inch of their life. I, for one, am glad I don't have to take an obscenely early flight to an exotic location where I get to see the hotel room but once. I could use some free toiletries, though.

View photos sonet-full-1280 More

The Sonet will launch later this month at what we expect is between 11 and 13 lac rupees.

By now, most readers will be familiar with the Hyundai Venue, the prime competitor for the Sonet. This is Kia's version of that car, quite literally (they're the same group of companies). Sure, it's basically the same thing, but there's a lot that's changed, and in typical Kia fashion, quite a bit of flash. The Sonet will launch later this month at what we expect is between 11 and 13 lac rupees, and you get a lot for your money.

Wild by Design

The subhead actually is the tagline for the Sonet, and they're on the money. Where the Seltos was all creases and slashes, the Sonet goes for a more organic look, with more curves. It's certainly an eye-catching design and makes the car look physically larger than its Venue cousin. Anecdotally, it's captured the imaginations of the buying public. For me, the front is very aggressive, akin to the Kia Stinger sport sedan, while the rear has a European vibe to it. The side profile, though, is decidedly early 2000s Korean, and I'm not a fan.

View photos sonet- front-1280 More

For me, the front is very aggressive, akin to the Kia Stinger sport sedan, while the rear has a European vibe to it.

Subtle, it is not, and we had the opportunity to witness a fully accessorised Sonet with all the chrome bits tacked on and it was... bright. But leave the tacky bits off, and its a looker. After the drive, I even convinced myself that I could learn to love it. The GT line cars that we drove had the red accents just like the Seltos, but to my eye, there seemed to be more of them. The wheels are 16" and fill the arches proportionally, while retaining a nice chunky side profile that helps with ride quality.

I just wish they'd done something else with that C-pillar. Anything, really.

Feature-packed

Just like the Seltos before it, the Sonet comes with all the bells and whistles, and all the choices you could ask for in a vehicle. At last count, the Seltos came in 18 different variants, and for our sanity's sake, we hope the Sonet has fewer. My hopes are not high, however. We had three distinct variants to drive for the press event, which is new for me. There was a diesel auto, petrol auto and petrol iMT (intelligent manual transmission), of which we sampled the diesel and iMT. There's also a 1.2l naturally-aspirated petrol motor on offer, which will likely make up the base of the range. I fully expect it to be uninspiring to drive, much like all the tiny motors from the last decade.

Kia, like Hyundai before it, likes to throw the book at the top-end variants, leaving little to be desired. This was the case with the GT line cars we drove. Sunroof? Yes. 10.25" touchscreen? Yup. Automatic? Beshak! Cooled front seats? Of course. Voice commands? Doesn't everybody? Wireless charger? What kind of animals use wires? Then of course there's the updated UVO connected car package that claims 57 features, including app and smartwatch connectivity and a voice assistant that can occasionally be useful.

Story continues