First draft of Chile's new constitution set, fine-tuning to begin

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Constitutional assembly members start debate of new Constitution in Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Commissions in charge of fine-tuning a draft of Chile's new constitution and mapping out the transition from a free-market doctrine to a focus on rights and social programs take over on Monday before it is put to a vote in September.

The constitutional assembly finished approving new articles over the weekend, with a total of 499 given the green light since the debate began last October.

The harmonization commission will be in charge of consolidating and fine-tuning the text, another will be in charge of writing an introductory text and a third will establish a framework to transition from one constitution to the next.

"We haven't been exempt from mistakes, of course, but today we can say we fulfiled the mandate Chilean's gave us on time and in substance," said Maria Elisa Quinteros, president of the constitutional assembly.

"We've handed in this draft of a constitution that was drafted completely democratically for the first time in our history."

Speaking from the Huanchaca ruins in the northern city of Antofagasta on Monday evening, Quinteros emphasized the draft's focus on decentralizing power and a new phase where the assembly will work form different regions around the country.

"Our presence is an opportunity to meet with people usually distanced from places where decisions are made," Quinteros said, adding that it was also an chance for the assembly to present and explain the new constitution around the country.

In late 2020, citizens overwhelmingly voted to draft the new constitution after violent protests against inequality erupted across the country.

The proposed document, which citizens will vote to approve or reject on Sept 4., expands social rights and is a sharp turn from the current market-friendly charter that dates back to the Augusto Pinochet-era dictatorship.

"With these norms and articles we'll start building a more just Chile with rights to education, housing, work and social security," Quinteros said.

"This text depicts a new way of relating to each other, a new way of understanding life in our country, where everyone can feel protected."

The draft magna carta also increases autonomy for indigenous territories, expands environmental rights and makes fighting climate change a constitutional duty for the state.

Additionally, the text reforms Chile's political system, including allowing immediate presidential re-election and replaces the senate with a new "chamber of regions".

Public support for the new document has fallen sharply over the past weeks, with voters intending to reject the new constitution surpassing those planning to approve it for the first time in early April.

But pollster Cadem on Sunday registered its first bump in "yes" voters since late March, with a 3 point jump to 38% since early May while "no" voters dropped 2 points to 46%.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas and Natalia Ramos; Editing by Alison Williams and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Small brush fire brought under control near Hesperia after threatening structures

    The fire broke out in the Summit Valley area near Hesperia and was initially reported to be between 3 and 4 acres, officials said.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Thomas Chabot named Canada's captain for men's world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. Montreal Canadiens right-winger Josh Anderson, New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson as well as Winnipeg Jets centres Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry will be Canada's alternate captains. "It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship," said Chabot. "Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.