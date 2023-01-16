First domino to fall? Miami’s Frank Ponce returning to App State as offensive coordinator

The first University of Miami assistant coach from Mario Cristobal’s initial 2022 season is leaving the Hurricanes.

Frank Ponce, the UM quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator who grew up in Miami, is returning to his former job as offensive coordinator at Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, the Miami Herald confirmed through two sources before App State tweeted the news.

The Athletic reported it first.

Many are wondering if this could be the first departure among UM assistants. The Hurricanes ended their 2002 season 5-7. There have been rumblings that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis might also leave, but that has not been confirmed. UM finished 2022 ranked 86th in total offense (367.1 yards a game), 60th in passing offense (239 yards a game) and 97th in scoring (23.6 points average).

Ponce, 51, born in Nicaragua, was entrenched in South Florida sports much of his life. Nicknamed “Mr. 305,’’ he was the offensive coordinator at La Progresiva Presbyterian School in 1992, the QB/wideouts coach at Coral Gables High from 1993-96, QB coach at Miami Northwestern in 1998, OC/QB coach at Miami Central from 1999-2000, head coach at Miami Coral Reef 2002-03, head coach/OC at Miami Senior High 2004-06 and receivers coach under then-FIU head coach Cristobal from 2007-12.

Ponce helped guide App State to three consecutive Sun Belt Championships during his first stint with the Mountaineers from 2013-18. He also was the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Louisville in 2019-20, when UM defeated the Cardinals twice.

Ponce led a Mountaineers offense that ran a shotgun spread and ranked 30th nationally of 130 FBS teams, with 441.3 yards per game. App State ranked 22nd in scoring (34.5 points) and 54th in passing (249.1 yards). His rushing game there was strong as well, ranking 33rd nationally, with 192.2 yards a game.

“The main thing is obviously you’re home,” Ponce told reporters last March. “And obviously our head football coach and just being part of this organization, the way he runs things and does things, you want to grow as a coach. There’s a plan. There are goals for each one of us.

“I want to be able to develop myself as a coach in the future and get myself better to be in a better situation. With Coach Cristobal and the rest of the staff, you have an opportunity to do that.”