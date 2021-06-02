First Dates star Laura Tott engaged after leaving show

Photo credit: Channel 4

First Dates star Laura Tott has announced her engagement.

The show's former waitress shared the exciting news on Instagram this week that she recently said yes to her partner – and also unveiled the first look at her gorgeous sparkler.

"Well I better get planning that hen do," she revealed. "Always keep my relationship off social media and I love that it's just for me, but wanted to share this with you all cos I'm absolutely over the moon.

"Hope you're all enjoying the sunshine."

The former reality star received warm reactions from many of her famous friends, including radio host Chris Stark writing: "Aww massive congratulations!!!!!"

Comedian Melvin Odoom and radio presenter Charlie Hedges were among other famous faces sending their congratulations on Instagram.

The exciting news for Tott comes a few months after she announced she wouldn't be taking part in the most recent series of First Dates because it moved production from London to Manchester.

"They have moved up north to a new restaurant and wanted to freshen up the team for this series with some new local faces among the old faces, so I will not be featuring in this new series of First Dates unfortunately," she explained on social media.

"To be honest, I don't actually know how I would have fit filming in this year with working during the pandemic, I've needed every day off to chill out so it's actually been a welcome break. I've missed the whole team though, that's for sure."

First Dates airs on Channel 4.

