First Dates' Merlin Griffiths in hospital with bowel cancer complications

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has shared an update with fans after returning to hospital over bowel cancer complications.

Merlin posted a photo to Instagram of himself in a hospital bed on Monday (June 27), which he captioned "Oh... Squibwibble."

Along with the caption the First Dates bartender also used the hashtag "complications".

At the time of writing it is unclear what the complications are but Merlin has received an influx of get well soon messages following the update, with his First Dates co-star Grant Urquhart commenting: "Sending you so much love, hope it gets better soon" followed by some kisses.

Earlier this year Merlin updated fans from hospital after undergoing a surgical procedure, following his bowel cancer diagnosis last summer.

Merlin, who is known for his role as the bartender at the First Dates restaurant on the Channel 4 show, first shared the news in September 2021 that he had been diagnosed with a Stage 3 tumour by doctors.

In April he revealed the news that the tumour had been successfully removed.

Merlin previously posted a photo to Instagram of himself arriving at the hospital, which he captioned: "Ready as I'll ever be. Tumour removal time".

He has shared more post-surgery updates on his social media, posting a photo of himself lying in his hospital bed with many tubes, but hopeful of the outcome: "2am. Tubes outta everywhere. Aches and pains. But no tumour!"

He also shared the photo to Twitter for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month alongside a picture of a "Da Vinci surgical robot" that was used to undertake the procedure, whilst thanking the medical team for "literally saving my life".

First Dates airs on Channel 4.

If you would like more information or support about living with cancer or treatment, please click here for guidance from Macmillan Cancer Support, or click here to learn more from Stand Up to Cancer.

