First Dates' Fred Sirieix shares disappointing update on Road Trip series

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is well and truly "finished", according to Fred Sirieix.

The popular travel series (premiering on ITV in 2018) pulled together Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Sirieix for several tours full of food, culture and shenanigans, as the trio visited America, Morocco and Greece amongst other destinations.

Last we heard was that D'Acampo had to exit Road Trip over scheduling hurdles, and now his French co-star, who also works on First Dates, has had his say on the show's future.

"Well, you never know... if we can get the dates together perhaps [Road Trip will return] but we don't seem to be able to get the dates together," Sirieix told The Mirror.

"So there we go. C'est La Vie, as they say. It was good while it lasted, but it's finished and we move on. There were so many wonderful memories, it was a lot of fun."

Italian chef D'Acampo was forced to deny a feud between himself, Ramsay and Sirieix just a couple of months ago, in light of his Road Trip departure.

"I love the boys. We have a great friendship. So that is not a problem. The problem is contracts. Sometimes they get very overcomplicated," he said to presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain.

"The main [complication] was about the dates, trying to get the dates together. We tried and then we got the dates and then they got cancelled. Then I thought: 'I don't want to do this anymore.'

"It got too stressful."



Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is available to watch on ITVX.

