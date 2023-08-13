First date relationship flags to watch for – including Elon Musk’s attempt to woo Grimes

Grimes and Elon Musk

Faced with the prospect of impressing a new date, most billionaires would simply flash the cash. But as all X users know to their cost, Elon Musk is not most billionaires. In trying to impress the singer Grimes, he decided to drive his Tesla hands-free and with his eyes closed while the car was on autopilot, according to a new biography.

“I was like oh s---! This guy is f------ crazy,” Grimes, 35, recalls, promptly deciding that he was father material and going on to have a child with him. As red flags go, it couldn’t have been much redder. Here are some other relationship no-gos to look out for.

The reddest of flags: Elon Musk trying to impress Grimes by driving a Tesla with his eyes closed - Zuma Press / eyevine

They hate animals

No one is asking them to love your pug with the same blind devotion as you do, but if they recoil from his smooshy face and rasping tongue while muttering that they’re “not really a dog person”, it’s worth pursuing whether they’re a cat/horse/otter/person instead. While it’s fine to have a distaste for one, or even several, species, people who hate all animals are a red flag.

They lionise their mum or dad

Obviously, you hope they love their parents. But lionising is not the same as loving. If their conversational gambits include an in-depth account of father’s legendary 1998 merger that saw them move from a flat in Woking to a mansion in West Clandon, or how mother was robbed in the New Year’s Honours List, be warned. You’ll never measure up. Also bail if they call their parents “father” and “mother”, an archaic formality.

They can’t cook

At first, this might seem charming. “Bless,” you will think, promptly whipping up a nutritionally balanced three-course meal. Be careful, or you’ll end up doing this for the rest of your life.

Or: they can cook, but use every pot, pan and gadget in the kitchen. Not a huge red flag, but the washing up becomes tedious over a lifetime.

Calling their football team “we”

Not unless you fancy spending your life with someone whose entire mood is dictated by the results, and the condition of No 9’s hamstrings. Or their Twitter handle is Chelsea_FC056732168971. They are a troll.

They have no contact with their exes

They are a psychopath. Or, they have too much contact with their exes. If they mention Tom/Sally more than twice on a first date, be careful. If they have Tom/Sally as their screensaver, be off.

Their home is a tip

If they haven’t bothered to tidy up for you during the first flush of love, it’s only going to get worse. Messy people’s habits tend to be deeply engrained, and are generally a result of having had someone else tidy up after them. Which is what you’ll end up doing, unless you can afford a maid.

They start most sentences with “my therapist says...”

Nothing wrong with seeing a therapist. Everything wrong with being too dependent on someone who only listens to you because they’re paid to.

They try to change your look

So what if you like wearing board shorts with Liberty print shirts? People who try to change your look won’t stop at your appearance. Soon, they’ll be upbraiding you for spending £4.28 on a mocha frappuccino (“329 calories, babe”), and checking your WhatsApp’s Last Seen.

They love-bomb you

If they shower you with gifts, smother you with praise or whisper “you’re mine” when all you’ve done is hold hands watching Oppenheimer, it’s a glaring red flag that could be indicative of control issues. Yes, love can be intense, but the best sort is less of a chokehold, more of a hug. On the journey of life, a Toyota might just work out better than a Tesla.

What are your relationship red flags? Let us know in the comments.