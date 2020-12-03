First covid vaccine doses will arrive in UK ‘within hours’ says Jonathan Van-Tam

A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer Manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium (AP)

The world’s first approved Covid-19 vaccine will be arriving in Britain “within hours,” a medical chief said on Thursday.

Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, told BBC News of the imminent arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

A first batch of the vaccine was being shipped across the Channel, from its manufacturing site in Belgium, to the UK and Mr Van-Tam made clear it was due to arrive very soon.

“I do mean hours not days,” he said before 9.30am this morning.

Fifty hospitals across the country including seven in London were preparing to start vaccinating staff and patients from next week when 800,000 doses of the jab are set to have been delivered.

Those in the capital include Croydon, Kings College Hospital and its sister hospital Princess Royal in Orpington, the Royal Free, Guy’s and St Thomas’, St George’s and University College Hospitals.

Health chiefs are aiming to vaccinate five million Londoners by April, provided enough doses can be supplied.

A series of mega-vaccination centres will be set up, as well as dozens of smaller ones scattered around the city.

