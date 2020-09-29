First COVID-19 Vaccine Likely in Early 2021, Says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, 28 September said the first COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be available in India in the first quarter of 2021.

The health ministry said the research to develop a COVID-19 vaccine is being “done expeditiously”.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a media briefing, said that “research to develop a vaccine is being done expeditiously. There are at least three viable such vaccine candidates that are in the phase of clinical trials right now in the country. We’re hopeful that within the 1st quarter of 2021 it will be available,” news agency ANI reported.

The Health Minister was speaking at the launch of an online vaccine portal by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

This portal will provide information related to vaccine development, ongoing clinical trials and progress made in this area locally and globally at regular intervals.

While emphasising on the importance of elaborate and transparent information on the status of vaccine development, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “Today, in the times of COVID, vaccine development is watched very closely. Thus, it becomes important to showcase the status of vaccine development in the country.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan also launched the Mobile Stroke Unit. He said, “It is disheartening to see the susceptibility of people to heart disease and hypertension. Timely treatment can reduce fatality and prevent people from disability. This initiative will go a long way in addressing the needs of the people in this area.”

The mobile unit, through tele-consultation, ensures timely and appropriate treatment to people. Vardhan also lauded the healthcare personnel working selflessly to serve the people at a time when resources are limited owing to COVID.

According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark on Monday, 28 September.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.Latest News: Sensex Rises 200 Points; Nifty Nears 11,300First COVID-19 Vaccine Likely in Early 2021, Says Harsh Vardhan . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.