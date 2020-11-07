First COVID-19 outbreak in northern B.C. care home spreads to residents, more staff

The first outbreak of COVID-19 in a northern B.C. care home has spread to residents and an additional staff member, health officials confirmed Friday.

On Nov. 2, Northern Health announced a single staff member at the Rotary Manor long-term care home in Dawson Creek in northeastern B.C. had tested positive for COVID-19, but said there was no evidence it had been transmitted to anyone else at the facility.

Now, the health authority said the virus had been detected in seven residents, as well as one more staff member, for a total of nine cases.

As a result, all non-essential visits to the care home have been suspended and the movement of staff and residents is being restricted as additional cleaning and safety protocols are in place.

Northeastern B.C. has had one of the highest per-capita infection rates of COVID-19 in the province since the outbreak began, with a total of 175 confirmed cases since January. According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, it is the only health service delivery area outside of Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley to have a cumulative infection rate of more than 200 per 100,000 people.

Tap on the map for a larger image

B.C. Centre for Disease Control More

Subscribe to Daybreak North on CBC Listen or your favourite podcast app, and connect with CBC Northern British Columbia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.