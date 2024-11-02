USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

When do the first College Football Playoff rankings come out?

The 13-member College Football Playoff committee is gearing up for its first meeting next week, a momentous occasion that will mark the release of its highly anticipated first CFP ranking of the season. This ranking will serve as a crucial indicator of playoff contention, setting the stage for teams and fans alike to understand the path to securing one of the 12 coveted playoff spots.

The undefeated teams, like the Oregon Ducks, the BYU Cougars and the Miami Hurricanes, to name a few programs, have spent the past nine weeks convincing the committee they are playoff contenders. These teams have shown exceptional performance in their respective conferences, with standout players and impressive wins.

On the other hand, one-loss teams in the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns may claim a spot, but where will they land as they continue on thin ice and strive to avoid another loss to their record?

As we approach the end of the season, the playoff race is heating up with intriguing possibilities. Can the two-loss Alabama Crimson Tide or Ole Miss Rebels make a claim for a spot if they finish the season in a spectacular fashion? The CFP committee is faced with these and many more questions, here is how to watch the first rankings show.

When College Football Playoff rankings come out

The first of six College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings will be released on November 5, after Week 10 games.

What time is CFP rankings?

The College Football Playoff Rankings Show can be watched on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Time: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Watch the CFP Rankings Show on ESPN with a Fubo subscription

How many teams in College Football Playoff 2024?

In the 2024-25 season, 12 teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff. The top five conference champions will earn automatic bids, thereby securing the top five seeds. The remaining seven highest-ranked teams will complete the 12-team field.

How does College Football Playoff format work?

The new 12-team College Football Playoff will consist of four conference champions, who will secure bids one through four. The top four teams will receive a first-round bye, advancing directly to the quarterfinals. The eight remaining ranked teams will also earn spots in the 5-12 team bracket and play on the home field of the higher-ranked team.

2024-25 College Football Playoff Rankings schedule

Here is the schedule for the College Football Playoff Ranking Show. All times are in Eastern Time:

Ranking 1: Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ranking 2: Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ranking 3: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Ranking 4: Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ranking 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 12 p.m. -4 p.m.

