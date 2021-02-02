Ricoh Canada partners with Women of Influence to host the 2021 Top 25 Women of Influence™ Awards

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Ricoh Canada Inc. has extended its partnership with Women of Influence for the second consecutive year by becoming the presenting sponsor of the 2021 Top 25 Women of InfluenceTM awards. The annual Top 25 Women of Influence awards celebrates the accomplishments of Canada's female role models throughout the past year by recognizing their efforts towards influencing and driving positive change.

This year's virtual awards ceremony will include fireside chats with 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Camille Orridge (Senior Fellow at Wellesley Institute and former CEO of the Toronto Central Local Health Integration Network) and Top 25 Award recipient Larissa Crawford (Founder and Managing Director of Future Ancestors Services).

Ricoh's partnership with Women of Influence reinforces its ongoing commitment towards celebrating diversity and inclusion for female role models across Canada's communities and the global stage. The 2021 Top 25 Women of Influence awards is a perfect synergy with Ricoh's 'Change. For better.' campaign.

"As this year's presenting sponsor, celebrating diversity and inclusion acts on our promise of the Ricoh Way – to embrace and respect the collective and unique talents, experiences, and perspectives of everyone. That's how we live the Ricoh Way, and change.For better," says Eric Fletcher, Vice President of Marketing at Ricoh Canada. "We're proud to continue our partnership with Women of Influence in highlighting significant accomplishments achieved through female empowerment and leadership."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ricoh again this year for our Top 25 awards celebration, "said Alicia Skalin, Co-CEO, Head of Events & Programming. "This partnership represents our shared vision in shining a spotlight on the incredible and diverse accomplishments of Canadian women over the past year."

This year's Top 25 recipients represent a variety of sectors, career stages, and contributions to women's advancement. As women of influence with the common goal of creating lasting change, their individual achievements continue to inspire others in striving for positive progression and transformation.

About the Event

For more event information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.womenofinfluence.ca/event/2021-top-25/

About Women of Influence

Women of Influence, now in its 27th year, is one of North America's leading organizations offering solutions for workplace gender equality and women's advancement. Through our global events, digital media, signature awards, and consulting, Women of Influence reaches a diverse community of professional women and men across Canada and internationally. Providing insights and inspiration, perspectives on key issues, and creating opportunities to connect — we are making change happen for women, today. Our signature programs include the Top 25 Women of Influence Awards and the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. For more information, please visit www.womenofinfluence.com

