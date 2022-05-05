First Citizens Bank Forecast Shows Pandemic Rebound on Small Business Success

First Citizens Bank
·5 min read
First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank

80% of small business owners indicate confidence in their growth, while only 42% express a positive economic outlook

Small Business Success Spurred by Pandemic Rebound

The eighth annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast found more than two-thirds (67%) of business owners surveyed described their business as being successful in the past year. Only 42% of those surveyed reported feeling confident in the economic conditions for the next 12 months. Despite the economic outlook, 80% indicated they were confident in their businesses&#39; growth in the next year.
The eighth annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast found more than two-thirds (67%) of business owners surveyed described their business as being successful in the past year. Only 42% of those surveyed reported feeling confident in the economic conditions for the next 12 months. Despite the economic outlook, 80% indicated they were confident in their businesses' growth in the next year.

RALEIGH, N.C., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The majority of small business owners recorded feeling more successful in the past year following a rebound from the ongoing global pandemic, according to a new survey.

The eighth annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast found more than two-thirds (67%) of owners described their business as being successful in the past year, which is an 8% year-over-year increase. The factors contributing to businesses success include COVID-19’s impact on increasing demand for certain types of products and services (33%), fewer competitors (28%), increasing consumer comfort with technology (25%) and an increased desire to “buy American” (23%).

Of the states in which the survey was conducted, Florida had the highest increase in perception of success in the last 12 months. Floridians recorded a 25% increase since 2021 with 79% claiming a positive year in 2022.

“Running a small business can be an adventure. The last several years have compounded the difficulty with new challenges, but we’ve also seen new opportunities arise,” said Doug Sprecher, executive director of Sales Strategy at First Citizens Bank. “While there are many factors that will continue to create uncertainty for small business owners, they’re focused on controlling what they can and using their business aptitude to guide them through this next chapter. We’ll use this data to help them plan and address any headwinds they may face.”

Economic Outlook Declines Significantly

Despite this encouraging data from small business owners, concerns still linger for the year ahead as the outlook on the economy has declined. Only 42% of those surveyed reported feeling confident in the economic conditions for the next 12 months, which is a 19% decrease compared to 2021. Similarly, the long-term outlook on economic conditions for the next two to three years has also significantly decreased to 49%, down from 63% in 2021.

This decline was felt across business owners in all states surveyed, with 45% of Californians (down 26%) and 43% of South Carolinians (down 22%) showcasing the steepest decline in near-term economic conditions. South Carolina business owners’ sense of optimism for the economy over the course of the next two to three years also dropped significantly to 39%, which is down from 65% last year. North Carolina (45%, down 18%) and Wisconsin (43%, down 17%) ranked second and third, respectively, with declining views of the economy.

The factors driving general economic uncertainty include:

  • Inflation (51%)

  • Global conflict (34%)

  • Unpredictable market conditions (33%)

  • Ongoing pandemic concerns (30%)

Small Business Owners’ Self-Confidence Remains Stable

In 2022, despite the economic outlook, 80% of business owners indicated they were confident in their businesses’ growth in the next year, which is a 2% uptick from last year. Additionally, 72% said they plan to expand their business in the next six to 12 months. This is a 10% increase from the previous year.

Other Key Findings

  • Despite more small businesses planning for expansions, just 35% indicted they plan to do so by securing external funding sources.

  • Of those surveyed, men were more likely to report feeling successful in the past year. In the last 12 months, 71% of men (up 11%) reported feelings of success in the last 12 months compared to 63% of women (up 7%).

  • While uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic remains among the top concerns facing businesses, it has decreased from 52% in 2021 to 39% in 2022.

  • Of those planning to grow or expand their business in the year ahead, the majority plan to do so through adding new products and services (45%), hiring more employees (42%) or increasing their marketing/advertising budget (40%).

  • In terms of succession planning, 52% say they are confident they will be able to retire when they would like. Forty percent say they have an exit plan for their business when they retire with those plans including transitioning the business to a family member (37%), selling their business to an outside party (25%) or liquidating assets and closing their business (19%).

  • Local loyalty continues to drive positive sentiment with 75% of all respondents in all five markets agreeing that the state where their business is located is a great place to start a small business. By state, the percentage of respondents agreeing their state is a great place to start a business is: Florida (85%), Wisconsin (76%), South Carolina (76%), North Carolina (75%) and California (61%).

The First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast is conducted annually in California, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Wisconsin to assess the motivations, sentiments and success of small business owners in the United States.

For more information about how First Citizens can help small businesses manage their finances, visit firstcitizens.com/small-business.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens Bank brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact:

Frank Smith

First Citizens Bank

919-716-4121

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77dbca0f-ad18-406d-ac5e-91e3208527b3


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open. Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines, and the relief showed in the smile and the way he pumped his arm and then pounded down his fist after tapping in for par on the 18th at Vidanta Vallarta. Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Ki

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the