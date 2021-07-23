First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Earnings Call

First Citizens BancShares, Inc.
RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on Aug. 3, 2021, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic:

833-654-8257

International:

602-585-9869

Conference ID:

6592133

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Aug. 16, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 6592133.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens’ website at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:

Barbara Thompson

Deanna Hart

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

919-716-2716

919-716-2137


