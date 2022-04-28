First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (“BancShares”) (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on April 26, 2022, dividends on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock, as well as Series A, B and C preferred stock, each for the period commencing on and including the last respective payment date.

As noted above, the Board declared a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record May 31, 2022.

The Board declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s 5.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, to be paid on June 15, 2022, to holders of record as of May 31, 2022.



There are currently 345,000 outstanding shares of the Series A preferred stock which are held pursuant to a Deposit Agreement dated March 12, 2020. Under that agreement, an aggregate of 13,800,000 depositary shares were issued, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Series A preferred stock.

The Board declared a dividend on the company’s fixed-to-floating rate, non-cumulative perpetual Series B preferred stock to be paid on June 15, 2022, to holders of record May 31, 2022. BancShares will pay non-cumulative cash dividends at a rate equal to 5.800% per year for the period beginning on Dec. 15, 2021, to, but excluding June 15, 2022, and thereafter at a rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 3.972% quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, Sept. 15 and Dec. 15 of each year, beginning on Sept. 15, 2022.

Also, the Board declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s 5.625% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series C, to be paid on June 15, 2022, to holders of record as of May 31, 2022.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS

First Citizens BancShares is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged – creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with more than $110 billion in assets.

Story continues

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens Bank is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. First Citizens Bank brings together personal service and powerful tools to help customers do more with their money – and make more of their future. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®

Contact: Deanna Hart Barbara Thompson Investor Relations Corporate Communications 919-716-2137 919-716-2716



