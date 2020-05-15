First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of June.

First Choice Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First Choice Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 7.6% on its current stock price of $13.08. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether First Choice Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see First Choice Bancorp paying out a modest 41% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see First Choice Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last six years, First Choice Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 32% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First Choice Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Choice Bancorp more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in First Choice Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for First Choice Bancorp (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

