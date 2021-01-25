First case of Brazil coronavirus variant found in the US

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
&lt;p&gt;First case of Brazil coronavirus variant found in the US&lt;/p&gt; (Getty/iStock)

(Getty/iStock)

The first case of the highly transmissible Brazil coronavirus variant has been found in the US.

Health officials in Minnesota have confirmed that they have identified a person with the P.1 variant of coronavirus.

The individual is a resident of the Twin Cities metro area "with recent travel history to Brazil, and was tested on 9 January after feeling sick in the first week of the year.

Officials say that the the variant was detected through genomic sequencing of random blood samples.

The Brazil variant of the virus has drawn widespread attention, along with the mutations from the United Kingdom and South Africa.

