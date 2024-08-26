A first call-up for Lorenzo Anghele

In this young Juventus side that is showcasing the importance of having a feeder team like the Next Gen behind it, another rising starlet has been included by Coach Thiago Motta for the first Serie A away match of the season.

Young forward Lorenzo Anghele, born in 2005,arrived in Turin when he was very young, starring first for the Under-17 side and then the Under-19s, his eye-catching displays and brilliant goals forcing the coaches of the senior team to take note.

Having already been called up by the Italian Under-19 team for some time, Anghele impressed last season with the Juventus Primavera team while also wearing the captain's armband, before being included on the roster of the Next Gen side, with whom he has already made 35 appearances with a personal haul of three goals and three assists. The latest came this past weekend, in the league opener of the team coached by coach Paolo Montero who fostered his growth in the Under-19 side last season.

CHARACTERISTICS

The 19-year-old is a striker who can be used both as a centre forward and as a second striker, thanks to his technical skills, which also allow him to be versatile and able to cover several roles on the pitch (he has also played as a winger and as a trequartista).

His quality and potential have not gone unnoticed, with Coach Thiago Motta calling him up for the away match against Hellas Verona - another match in which Juventus will be able to rely on their young talents, once again demonstrating the excellent work of the Juventus youth sector and the readiness of the youngsters to integrate immediately into the First Team.

Good luck, Lorenzo!