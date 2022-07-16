First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.23

First Busey Corporation's (NASDAQ:BUSE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.23 per share on 29th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

First Busey's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First Busey has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on First Busey's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 45%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 10.7%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 40% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

First Busey Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.7% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that First Busey has grown earnings per share at 7.3% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like First Busey's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 First Busey analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is First Busey not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

