First Boeing Official Ejected One Month After 737 Max Blow-Out

David Ryder/Getty Images

Boeing has announced the first ousting of a company official over a month after a door plug flew off of a Boeing 737 Max 9 mid-air, triggering an emergency landing.

On Wednesday, Boeing President and CEO Stan Deal announced the immediate departure of Ed Clark, the head of Boeing’s 737 Max program, in a memo circulated to staff. Clark had been hired to oversee the production of the aircrafts in 2021, after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.

Earlier this month, the carrier announced that it would be making other changes to ensure quality control, including increased inspections at its factory in Renton, Washington, where Clark had been in charge.

In addition to the missing bolts blamed for the blow-out, an employee discovered improperly drilled holes on some of the jets’ fuselages.

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration placed restrictions on the production of Boeing’s 737 Max airplanes.

“We will not agree to any request from Boeing for an expansion in production or approve additional production lines for the 737 MAX until we are satisfied that the quality control issues uncovered during this process are resolved,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker, in a statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.